All MTG Princess Bride Secret Lair Spookydrop cards

Spookydrop Magic: The Gathering drops have tapped into the inconceivable world of Princess Bride, showcasing fan favorites like Fezzik, Dread Pirate Roberts, Buttercup, and even rodents of an unusual size.
Of all the MTG Universes Beyond IP Secret Lair crossovers, Princess Bride might be my favorite. Easily one of my top five movies of all time, and yes, Neverending Story is up there, too; the design team nailed the flavor for each card. The Secret Lair Princess Bride drop contains nine reprinted MTG cards that showcase art, quotes, and easter eggs from the iconic fairy tale film. As with all Secret Lair drops, fans have a limited time to grab the Princess Bride MTG cards, starting on Oct. 2 at 11am CT.
Every Princess Bride MTG Secret Lair card
Of the nine Secret Lair Princess Bride cards, seven have a flavorful name added to the existing name of the MTG card.
- Buttercup, Provincial Princess (Sisay, Weatherlight Captain)
- Miracle Max, Unemployed (Marchesa, the Black Rose)
- Rodents of Unusual Size (Pack Rat)
- Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind (Baral, Chief of Compliance)
- Inigo, Avenging Swordsman (Samut, Voice of Dissent)
- Fezzik, Rhyming Giant (Brion Stoutarm)
- Westly, Dread Pirate Roberts (Fynn, the Fangbearer)
The other two Princess Bride Magic cards retained their original name as it was already a flavorful match.
- Battle of Wits
- Silence
Out of the nine Princess Bride MTG reprints, Silence is likely the most valuable card, followed by Samut, Voice of Dissent. Silence has been reprinted less than a handful of times, and its version from The List is valued at around $7 to $9. And Pack Rat has already had a Secret Lair appearance, valued at around $15 on the secondary market.
All MTG Secret Lair Princess Bride cards go on sale Oct. 2 at 11am CT. Prices for the drop will be updated upon the information becoming available.