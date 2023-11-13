Lara Croft joins MTG Universes Beyond through Secret Lair drop

The Universes Beyond IP crossovers are continuing with a Tomb Raider Secret Lair drop featuring Lara Croft as a new and unique Magic: The Gathering card.

A new Secret Lair drop showcasing Tomb Raider is slated to drop sometime during the third week of November, according to IGN. Within the Universes Beyond drop are five MTG reprints with new names and art that feature the Tomb Raider franchise. All cards that are Magic reprints are legal to play in their respective formats.

Tomb Raider Secret Lair | Image via WotC

The Lost Valley (Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin)//Heart of the Explorer (Search for Azcanta)

Storms of Yamatai (Anger of the Gods)

The Grim Whisper (Bow of Nylea)

Totec’s Spear (Shadowspear)

Kitezh, Sunken City (Academy Ruins)

In total, there are seven cards in the Secret Lair Tomb Raider drop. The sixth is a token and the seventh is a new MTG card featuring Lara Croft as a Mythic Rare Legendary creature in the colors Green/Blue/Red.

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider | Image via WotC

Synergizing with Artifacts while also finding lands for mana fixing in a three-color Commander deck is Lara Croft, Tomb Raider as the commander. The Legendary Human Ranger is only legal to play in Eternal formats.

Mana cost : GUR

: GUR Type : Legendary Creature—Human Ranger

: Legendary Creature—Human Ranger Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 3/4

: 3/4 Keywords : First Strike and Reach

: First Strike and Reach Ability : “Whenever Lara Croft attacks, exile up to one target Legendary Artifact card or Legendary Land from a graveyard and put a Discovery counter on it. You may play a card from exile with a Discovery counter on it this turn.”

: “Whenever Lara Croft attacks, exile up to one target Legendary Artifact card or Legendary Land from a graveyard and put a Discovery counter on it. You may play a card from exile with a Discovery counter on it this turn.” Raid ability: “At the end of combat on your turn, if you attacked this turn, create a Treasure token.”

As a commander, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider is a solid, aggressive commander for Artifact creatures in the colors GUR. Having First Strike allows the ranger to attack, triggering her main ability and Raid, which produces a Treasure token at the end of combat on your turn.

The reprints in the Secret Lair Tomb Raider drop synergize with Lara Croft, Tomb Raider’s main ability. And there are plenty of Artifact creatures that can slot into a Commander deck led by the human ranger herself.

No specific release date for the Secret Lair Tomb Raider drop has been announced at time of writing, but we do know it’s supposed to be released sometime during the third week of November. Players and collectors can sign up on the WotC website for a notification of when MTG Tomb Raider goes on sale.