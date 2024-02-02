Category:
Magic: The Gathering: All banned and restricted cards across all formats

Keep track of every banned MTG card.
The game of Magic: The Gathering is played through tabletop and digital platforms, each containing multiple formats, so we’ve put together a list to help you keep track of all Banned and Restricted announcements

Wizards of the Coast changed up the Banned and Restricted announcements for the 2023-2024 MTG season, creating a schedule that included one annual ban slot at the start of each season and several window slots throughout the year. The bans and unbans can take place at an announcement, along with temporary suspensions on digital cards. Be sure to check out when the next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement is scheduled to take place.

Banned MTG cards explained

Angel investigating a feather found on building ledge
A guide to understanding MTG Banned and Restricted announcements. Image via WotC

Despite multiple digital formats within MTG Arena that contain nerfed and buffed cards, banned and unbanned cards are the primary method behind keeping the meta balanced across every format. There are a bunch of formats in Magic, both digital and tabletop.

Can MTG cards get unbanned?

There are cards unbanned from formats, but not regularly. The most recent unbans took place during the December Banned and Restricted announcement.

What are Suspended MTG cards?

Bans aren’t permanent but may remain unplayable for an extended time. A Suspension is still a ban but a short-term one, allowing the meta to play out as new cards are added to the MTG format.

What are Restricted MTG cards?

A Restricted MTG card means only one copy can be added to a deck. This includes the main deck and sideboard.

What are all the MTG formats?

The number of formats in Magic is continually growing from competitive to casual. Some casual formats have a separate ban list, but it is most often closely related to an official one. Here are the official formats WotC bans, unbans, suspends, and restricts cards.

ConstructedEternalMTG Arena
StandardCommanderHistoric
PioneerVintageExplorer
ModernLegacyBrawl
BlockAlchemy
PauperTimeless

Keeping track of every banned and restricted card within each of those formats is a pain, so we’ve broken down every banned and suspended card across all the formats. All MTG banned cards will get updated after each official Banned and Restricted announcement. 

Here’s every banned card in Magic: The Gathering.

Full list of MTG banned cards in Standard 

Giant carrying a magical hammer
Overpowered MTG cards get the ban hammer. Image via WotC

Standard MTG cards are legal to play within the format for a total of three years. After three years, four sets are rotated out and four more are added throughout the season. 

The Meathook MassacreInvoke Despair
Fable of the Mirror-BreakerReckoner Bankbuster

Full list of banned MTG cards in Pioneer

An image of an elf man holding a sword in his scary blue hand
Oko resting after getting banned in almost every MTG format. Image via WotC

The Pioneer format in Magic is a Constructed format, like Standard. But the difference between the two formats is that legal cards in Pioneer start with expansion and Core sets from Return to Ravnica to present-day Magic sets.

Balustrade SpyBloodstained MireExpressive Iteration
Felidar GuardianField of the DeadFlooded Strand
Geological AppraiserInverter of TruthKarn, the Great Creator
Kethis, the Hidden HandLeyline of AbundanceLurrus of the Dream-Den
Nexus of FateOko, Thief of CrownsOnce Upon a Time
Polluted DeltaTeferi, Time RavelerUndercity Informer
Underworld BreachUro, Titan of Nature’s WrathVeil of Summer
Walking BallistaWilderness ReclamationWindswept Heath
Winota, Joiner of ForcesWooded Foothills

Full list of MTG cards in Modern

Field of the Dead MTG
A barren wasteland of banned cards. Image via WotC

Much larger than Standard and Pioneer is the Modern format. Cards legal to play within the format are expansion, Core, and Modern Horizons sets from the Eighth Edition.

Ancient DenArcum’s AstrolabeBirthing Pod
Blazing ShoalBridge From BelowChrome Mox
CloudpostDark DepthsDeathrite Shaman
Dig Through TimeDread ReturnEye of Ugin
Faithless LootingField of the DeadFury
Gitaxian ProbeGlimpse of NatureGolgari Grave-Troll
Great FurnaceGreen Suns’s ZenithHogaak, Arisen Necropolis
HypergenesisKrark-Clan IronworksLurrus of the Dream-Den
Mental MisstepMox OpalMycosynth Lattice
Mystic SanctuaryOki, Theif of CrownsOnce Upon a Time
PonderPunishing FireRite of Flame
Seat of the SynodSecond SunriseSeething Song
Sensei’s Divining TopSimian Spirit GuideSkullclamp
Splinter TwinSummer BloomTibalt’s Trickery
Treasure CruiseTree of TalesUmezawa’s Jitte
Up the BeanstalkUro, Titan of Nature’s WrathVault of Whispers
Yorion, Sky Nomad

List of banned MTG cards in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage

Image of flower called Black Lotus in MTG game
Eternal format bans in Magic. Image via WotC

The Commander format is an Eternal MTG format, much like Legacy and Vintage. All three formats share a specific ban on over 30 cards.

  • 25 cards with the card type Conspiracy
  • Nine cards with the text “playing for ante.”
  • Multiple cards that contain racial or culturally offensive art, text, and/or name.

Banned Commander cards

Ancestral RecallBalanceBiorhythm
Black LotusBraids, Cabal MinionChaos Orb
Coalition VictoryChannelEmrakul, the Aeons Torn
Erayo, Soratami AscendantFalling StarFastbond
FlashGifts UngivenGolos, Tireless Pilgrim
GriselbrandHullbreacherIona, Shield of Emeria
Krakas Leovold Emissary of TrestLibrary of Alexandria
Limited ResourcesLutri, the SpellchaserMox Emerald
Mox JetMox PearlMox Ruby
Mox SapphirePanoptic Mirror Paradox Engine
Primeval TitanProphet of KruphixRecurring Nightmare
Rofellos. Llanowar EmissaryShahrazadSundering Titan
Sway of the StarsSylvan PrimordialTime Vault
Time WalkTinkerTolarian Academy
Trade SecretsUpheavalYawgmoth’s Bargain

Banned Vintage cards

The Vintage format contains restricted MTG cards, restricting the number of card copies to one. This includes the main deck and sideboard. Other than shared Eternal bans, the Vintage format only has three other banned cards: Chaos Orb, Falling Star, and Shahrazad. There are over 30 restricted cards, though.

Ancestral RecallBalanceBlack Lotus
BrainstormChalice of the VoidChannel
Demonic ConsultationDemonic TutorDig Through Time
FlashGitaxian ProbeGolgari Grave-Troll
GushImperial SealKarn, the Great Creator
Library of AlexandriaLion’s Eye DiamondLodestone Golem
Lotus PetalMana CryptMana Vault
Memory JarMental MisstepMerchant Scroll
Mox EmeraldMox JetMox Pearl
Mox RubyMox SapphireMystic Forge
Mystic TutorNarset, Parter of VeilsNecropotence
PonderSol RingStrip Mine
Thorn of AmethystTime VaultTime Walk
TimetwisterTinkerTolarian Academy
Treasure CruiseTrinisphereVampiric Tutor
Wheel of FortuneWindfallYawgmoth’s Will

Banned Legacy cards

In addition to the shared Eternal bans, there are banned MTG cards in the Legacy format.

Ancestral RecallArcum’s AstrolabeBalance
Bazaar of BaghdadBlack LotusChannel
Chaos OrbDeathrite ShamanDemonic Consutation
Demonic TutorDig Through TimeDreadhorde Arcanist
EarthcraftExpressive IterationDemonic Consultation
FastbondFlashFrantic Search
Gitaxian ProbeGoblin RecruiterGush
Hermit DruidImperial SealLibrary of Alexandria
Lurrus of the Dream-DenMana CryptMana Drain
Mana VaultMemory JarMental Misstep
Mind TwistMishra’s WorkshopMox Emerald
Mox JetMox PearlMox Ruby
Mox SapphireMystical TutorNecropotence
Oath of DruidsOko, Thief of CrownsRagavan, Nimble Pilferer
Sensei’s Divining TopShahrazadSkullclamp
Sol RingStrip MineSurvival of the Fittest
Time VaultTime WalkTimetwister
TinkerTolarian AcademyTreasure Cruise
Underworld BreachVampiric TutorWheel of Fortune
White Plume AdventurerWindfallWrenn and Six
Yawgmoth’s BargainYawgmoth’s WillZirda, the Dawnwaker

Full list of all MTG cards banned in Pauper format

Warrior attacking with magical spear
Broken Commons in MTG. Image via WotC

Pauper is a unique MTG format that only uses cards with a rarity of Common. Here are all the banned cards in Pauper.

Aarakocra SneakArcum’s AstrolabeAtog
Bonder’s OrnamentChatterstormCloud of Faeries
CloudpostCranial PlatingDaze
Disciple of VaultEmpty the WarrensFall from Favor
Frantic SearchGalvanic RelayGitaxian Probe
GrapeshotGushHigh Tide
Hymn to TourachInvigorateMonastery Swiftspear
Mystic SanctuaryPeregrine DrakeProphetic Prism
SinkholeSojourner’s CompanionStirring Bard
Temporal FissureTreasure CruiseUnderdark Explorer
Vicious Battlerager

List of MTG Arena banned cards in Historic, Explorer, Timeless, Brawl, and Alchemy

Digital formats in Magic, like Alchemy, apply nerfs and buffs to existing tabletop cards that aren’t considered banned and restricted. But other formats like Timeless have Restricted cards and Historic had Suspended cards at one time.

An image of a monkey holding treasure in a ship
Even digital cards are banned in MTG. Image via WotC

MTG Arena Historic banned cards

Agent of TreacheryBlood MoonBloodstained Mire
BrainstormChannelCounterspell
Dark RitualDemonic TutorField of the Dead
Flooded StrandIntruder AlarmLand Tax
Lightning BoltMemory LapseNatural Order
NecropotenceNexus of FateOko, Thief of Crowns
Once Upon a TimePolluted DataRagavan, Nimble Pilferer
Sneak AttackSpreading SeasSwords to Plowshares
Thassa’s OracleTibalt’s TrickeryTime Warp
Uro, Titan of Nature’s WrathVeil of SummerWindswept Heath
Wilderness ReclamationWooded Foothills

MTG Arena Explorer banned cards

Expressive IterationField of the DeadGeological Appraiser
Karn, the Great CreatorKethis, the Hidden HandLeyline of Abundance
Lurrus of the Dream-DenNexus of FateOko. Thief of Crowns
Once Upon a TimeTeferi, Time RavelerTiblat’s Trickery
Underworld BreachUro, Titan of Nature’s WrathVeil of Summer
Wilderness ReclamationWinota, Joiner of Forces

MTG Arena Timeless Banned and Restricted cards

There are no banned MTG cards in the Timeless format at the time of writing, but there are three Restricted cards: Channel, Demonic Tutor, and Tabalt’s Trickery.

MTG Arena Brawl banned cards

Agent of TreacheryChalice of the VoidChannel
Demonic TutorDrannith MagistrateField of the Dead
Gideon’s InterventionLutri, the SpellchaserMeddling Mage
Natural OrderNexus of FateOko, Thief of Crowns
Phyrexian RevokerPithing NeedleRuned Halo
Sorcerous SpyglassTainted PactUgin, the Spirit Dragon

MTG Arena Alchemy banned cards

At the time of writing, there are no banned Magic cards in the MTG Arena Alchemy format.

