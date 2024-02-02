Magic: The Gathering: All banned and restricted cards across all formats

The game of Magic: The Gathering is played through tabletop and digital platforms, each containing multiple formats, so we’ve put together a list to help you keep track of all Banned and Restricted announcements.

Wizards of the Coast changed up the Banned and Restricted announcements for the 2023-2024 MTG season, creating a schedule that included one annual ban slot at the start of each season and several window slots throughout the year. The bans and unbans can take place at an announcement, along with temporary suspensions on digital cards. Be sure to check out when the next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement is scheduled to take place.

Banned MTG cards explained

A guide to understanding MTG Banned and Restricted announcements. Image via WotC

Despite multiple digital formats within MTG Arena that contain nerfed and buffed cards, banned and unbanned cards are the primary method behind keeping the meta balanced across every format. There are a bunch of formats in Magic, both digital and tabletop.

Can MTG cards get unbanned?

There are cards unbanned from formats, but not regularly. The most recent unbans took place during the December Banned and Restricted announcement.

What are Suspended MTG cards?

Bans aren’t permanent but may remain unplayable for an extended time. A Suspension is still a ban but a short-term one, allowing the meta to play out as new cards are added to the MTG format.

What are Restricted MTG cards?

A Restricted MTG card means only one copy can be added to a deck. This includes the main deck and sideboard.

What are all the MTG formats?

The number of formats in Magic is continually growing from competitive to casual. Some casual formats have a separate ban list, but it is most often closely related to an official one. Here are the official formats WotC bans, unbans, suspends, and restricts cards.

Constructed Eternal MTG Arena Standard Commander Historic Pioneer Vintage Explorer Modern Legacy Brawl Block Alchemy Pauper Timeless

Keeping track of every banned and restricted card within each of those formats is a pain, so we’ve broken down every banned and suspended card across all the formats. All MTG banned cards will get updated after each official Banned and Restricted announcement.

Here’s every banned card in Magic: The Gathering.

Full list of MTG banned cards in Standard

Overpowered MTG cards get the ban hammer. Image via WotC

Standard MTG cards are legal to play within the format for a total of three years. After three years, four sets are rotated out and four more are added throughout the season.

The Meathook Massacre Invoke Despair Fable of the Mirror-Breaker Reckoner Bankbuster

Full list of banned MTG cards in Pioneer

Oko resting after getting banned in almost every MTG format. Image via WotC

The Pioneer format in Magic is a Constructed format, like Standard. But the difference between the two formats is that legal cards in Pioneer start with expansion and Core sets from Return to Ravnica to present-day Magic sets.

Balustrade Spy Bloodstained Mire Expressive Iteration Felidar Guardian Field of the Dead Flooded Strand Geological Appraiser Inverter of Truth Karn, the Great Creator Kethis, the Hidden Hand Leyline of Abundance Lurrus of the Dream-Den Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Once Upon a Time Polluted Delta Teferi, Time Raveler Undercity Informer Underworld Breach Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath Veil of Summer Walking Ballista Wilderness Reclamation Windswept Heath Winota, Joiner of Forces Wooded Foothills

Full list of MTG cards in Modern

A barren wasteland of banned cards. Image via WotC

Much larger than Standard and Pioneer is the Modern format. Cards legal to play within the format are expansion, Core, and Modern Horizons sets from the Eighth Edition.

Ancient Den Arcum’s Astrolabe Birthing Pod Blazing Shoal Bridge From Below Chrome Mox Cloudpost Dark Depths Deathrite Shaman Dig Through Time Dread Return Eye of Ugin Faithless Looting Field of the Dead Fury Gitaxian Probe Glimpse of Nature Golgari Grave-Troll Great Furnace Green Suns’s Zenith Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis Hypergenesis Krark-Clan Ironworks Lurrus of the Dream-Den Mental Misstep Mox Opal Mycosynth Lattice Mystic Sanctuary Oki, Theif of Crowns Once Upon a Time Ponder Punishing Fire Rite of Flame Seat of the Synod Second Sunrise Seething Song Sensei’s Divining Top Simian Spirit Guide Skullclamp Splinter Twin Summer Bloom Tibalt’s Trickery Treasure Cruise Tree of Tales Umezawa’s Jitte Up the Beanstalk Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath Vault of Whispers Yorion, Sky Nomad

List of banned MTG cards in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage

Eternal format bans in Magic. Image via WotC

The Commander format is an Eternal MTG format, much like Legacy and Vintage. All three formats share a specific ban on over 30 cards.

25 cards with the card type Conspiracy

Nine cards with the text “playing for ante.”

Multiple cards that contain racial or culturally offensive art, text, and/or name.

Banned Commander cards

Ancestral Recall Balance Biorhythm Black Lotus Braids, Cabal Minion Chaos Orb Coalition Victory Channel Emrakul, the Aeons Torn Erayo, Soratami Ascendant Falling Star Fastbond Flash Gifts Ungiven Golos, Tireless Pilgrim Griselbrand Hullbreacher Iona, Shield of Emeria Krakas Leovold Emissary of Trest Library of Alexandria Limited Resources Lutri, the Spellchaser Mox Emerald Mox Jet Mox Pearl Mox Ruby Mox Sapphire Panoptic Mirror Paradox Engine Primeval Titan Prophet of Kruphix Recurring Nightmare Rofellos. Llanowar Emissary Shahrazad Sundering Titan Sway of the Stars Sylvan Primordial Time Vault Time Walk Tinker Tolarian Academy Trade Secrets Upheaval Yawgmoth’s Bargain

Banned Vintage cards

The Vintage format contains restricted MTG cards, restricting the number of card copies to one. This includes the main deck and sideboard. Other than shared Eternal bans, the Vintage format only has three other banned cards: Chaos Orb, Falling Star, and Shahrazad. There are over 30 restricted cards, though.

Ancestral Recall Balance Black Lotus Brainstorm Chalice of the Void Channel Demonic Consultation Demonic Tutor Dig Through Time Flash Gitaxian Probe Golgari Grave-Troll Gush Imperial Seal Karn, the Great Creator Library of Alexandria Lion’s Eye Diamond Lodestone Golem Lotus Petal Mana Crypt Mana Vault Memory Jar Mental Misstep Merchant Scroll Mox Emerald Mox Jet Mox Pearl Mox Ruby Mox Sapphire Mystic Forge Mystic Tutor Narset, Parter of Veils Necropotence Ponder Sol Ring Strip Mine Thorn of Amethyst Time Vault Time Walk Timetwister Tinker Tolarian Academy Treasure Cruise Trinisphere Vampiric Tutor Wheel of Fortune Windfall Yawgmoth’s Will

Banned Legacy cards

In addition to the shared Eternal bans, there are banned MTG cards in the Legacy format.

Ancestral Recall Arcum’s Astrolabe Balance Bazaar of Baghdad Black Lotus Channel Chaos Orb Deathrite Shaman Demonic Consutation Demonic Tutor Dig Through Time Dreadhorde Arcanist Earthcraft Expressive Iteration Demonic Consultation Fastbond Flash Frantic Search Gitaxian Probe Goblin Recruiter Gush Hermit Druid Imperial Seal Library of Alexandria Lurrus of the Dream-Den Mana Crypt Mana Drain Mana Vault Memory Jar Mental Misstep Mind Twist Mishra’s Workshop Mox Emerald Mox Jet Mox Pearl Mox Ruby Mox Sapphire Mystical Tutor Necropotence Oath of Druids Oko, Thief of Crowns Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Sensei’s Divining Top Shahrazad Skullclamp Sol Ring Strip Mine Survival of the Fittest Time Vault Time Walk Timetwister Tinker Tolarian Academy Treasure Cruise Underworld Breach Vampiric Tutor Wheel of Fortune White Plume Adventurer Windfall Wrenn and Six Yawgmoth’s Bargain Yawgmoth’s Will Zirda, the Dawnwaker

Full list of all MTG cards banned in Pauper format

Broken Commons in MTG. Image via WotC

Pauper is a unique MTG format that only uses cards with a rarity of Common. Here are all the banned cards in Pauper.

Aarakocra Sneak Arcum’s Astrolabe Atog Bonder’s Ornament Chatterstorm Cloud of Faeries Cloudpost Cranial Plating Daze Disciple of Vault Empty the Warrens Fall from Favor Frantic Search Galvanic Relay Gitaxian Probe Grapeshot Gush High Tide Hymn to Tourach Invigorate Monastery Swiftspear Mystic Sanctuary Peregrine Drake Prophetic Prism Sinkhole Sojourner’s Companion Stirring Bard Temporal Fissure Treasure Cruise Underdark Explorer Vicious Battlerager

List of MTG Arena banned cards in Historic, Explorer, Timeless, Brawl, and Alchemy

Digital formats in Magic, like Alchemy, apply nerfs and buffs to existing tabletop cards that aren’t considered banned and restricted. But other formats like Timeless have Restricted cards and Historic had Suspended cards at one time.

Even digital cards are banned in MTG. Image via WotC

MTG Arena Historic banned cards

Agent of Treachery Blood Moon Bloodstained Mire Brainstorm Channel Counterspell Dark Ritual Demonic Tutor Field of the Dead Flooded Strand Intruder Alarm Land Tax Lightning Bolt Memory Lapse Natural Order Necropotence Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Once Upon a Time Polluted Data Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Sneak Attack Spreading Seas Swords to Plowshares Thassa’s Oracle Tibalt’s Trickery Time Warp Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath Veil of Summer Windswept Heath Wilderness Reclamation Wooded Foothills

MTG Arena Explorer banned cards

Expressive Iteration Field of the Dead Geological Appraiser Karn, the Great Creator Kethis, the Hidden Hand Leyline of Abundance Lurrus of the Dream-Den Nexus of Fate Oko. Thief of Crowns Once Upon a Time Teferi, Time Raveler Tiblat’s Trickery Underworld Breach Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath Veil of Summer Wilderness Reclamation Winota, Joiner of Forces

MTG Arena Timeless Banned and Restricted cards

There are no banned MTG cards in the Timeless format at the time of writing, but there are three Restricted cards: Channel, Demonic Tutor, and Tabalt’s Trickery.

MTG Arena Brawl banned cards

Agent of Treachery Chalice of the Void Channel Demonic Tutor Drannith Magistrate Field of the Dead Gideon’s Intervention Lutri, the Spellchaser Meddling Mage Natural Order Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Phyrexian Revoker Pithing Needle Runed Halo Sorcerous Spyglass Tainted Pact Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

MTG Arena Alchemy banned cards

At the time of writing, there are no banned Magic cards in the MTG Arena Alchemy format.