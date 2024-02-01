Category:
MTG
TCG

When is the next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement?

Stay on top of bans across all Magic: The Gathering formats.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 03:13 pm
Spirits reading a list after passing away
Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast switched up Magic: The Gathering’s Banned and Restricted announcements for the 2023-2024 season. Here is a full breakdown of when to expect the next ban. 

Recommended Videos

A set schedule was finally applied to MTG Banned and Restricted announcements at the same time the legality of an MTG card in Standard was increased to three years. The purpose of the change was to provide players with one large annual Banned and Restricted announcement a year while having slots throughout the year where WotC could choose to ban a card or leave all formats as is. 

Upcoming MTG Banned and Restricted announcement

Ravnica detective studying clues
Know when the next MTG ban is coming | Image via WotC

The next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement is expected to take place around three weeks after the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM). Estimated dates are either March 4 or 11. 

A Banned and Restricted window slot doesn’t mean any bans or unbans will happen in March. The window is there in case a card slips through the design cracks and warps an MTG format or meta almost immediately. The window can also be used to ban or unban a card within a format once the Banned and Restricted team has had time to process data and community reactions from the previous Standard-legal set. At time of writing, WotC hasn’t officially announced that the MKM Banned and Restricted announcement will happen. 

All MTG Banned and Restricted announcements in 2023-2024 season

Niv Mizzet chilling on throne in MTG MKM set
Keep track of recent MTG banned cards | Image by WotC

We’ve put together a list of all the Banned and Restricted announcements during the MTG 2023-2024 season to help you keep track. 

December 2023 Banned and Restricted announcement

All changes went into effect on Dec. 4 for tabletop and Dec. 5 for MTG Arena

  • Standard: No changes
  • Pioneer: Karn, the Great Creator and Geological Appraiser banned
  • Pioneer: Smuggler’s Copter unbanned
  • Modern: Fury and Up the Beanstalk banned
  • Legacy: No changes
  • Vintage: No changes
  • Explorer: Karnm the Great Creator and Geological Appraiser banned
  • Pauper: Monastery Swiftspear banned

The next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement window is around three weeks after the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor. We’ll keep you posted with any new information from WotC. Be sure to check out our MKM Limited bomb guide and the best Disguise cards for Draft. 

related content
Read Article Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked
Chess pieces on a board
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Image of humans and creatures in Murders at Karlov MTG set
Category:
MTG
MTG
Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Clues are shown on a table from magic
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Ravnica detective studying clues
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked
Chess pieces on a board
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Image of humans and creatures in Murders at Karlov MTG set
Category:
MTG
MTG
Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Clues are shown on a table from magic
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Ravnica detective studying clues
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 30, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.