When is the next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement?

Wizards of the Coast switched up Magic: The Gathering’s Banned and Restricted announcements for the 2023-2024 season. Here is a full breakdown of when to expect the next ban.

Recommended Videos

A set schedule was finally applied to MTG Banned and Restricted announcements at the same time the legality of an MTG card in Standard was increased to three years. The purpose of the change was to provide players with one large annual Banned and Restricted announcement a year while having slots throughout the year where WotC could choose to ban a card or leave all formats as is.

Upcoming MTG Banned and Restricted announcement

Know when the next MTG ban is coming | Image via WotC

The next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement is expected to take place around three weeks after the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM). Estimated dates are either March 4 or 11.

A Banned and Restricted window slot doesn’t mean any bans or unbans will happen in March. The window is there in case a card slips through the design cracks and warps an MTG format or meta almost immediately. The window can also be used to ban or unban a card within a format once the Banned and Restricted team has had time to process data and community reactions from the previous Standard-legal set. At time of writing, WotC hasn’t officially announced that the MKM Banned and Restricted announcement will happen.

All MTG Banned and Restricted announcements in 2023-2024 season

Keep track of recent MTG banned cards | Image by WotC

We’ve put together a list of all the Banned and Restricted announcements during the MTG 2023-2024 season to help you keep track.

December 2023 Banned and Restricted announcement

All changes went into effect on Dec. 4 for tabletop and Dec. 5 for MTG Arena.

Standard: No changes

Pioneer: Karn, the Great Creator and Geological Appraiser banned

Pioneer: Smuggler’s Copter unbanned

Modern: Fury and Up the Beanstalk banned

Legacy: No changes

Vintage: No changes

Explorer: Karnm the Great Creator and Geological Appraiser banned

Pauper: Monastery Swiftspear banned

The next MTG Banned and Restricted announcement window is around three weeks after the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor. We’ll keep you posted with any new information from WotC. Be sure to check out our MKM Limited bomb guide and the best Disguise cards for Draft.