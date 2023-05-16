MTG tweaks Banned & Restricted announcements with Standard rotation change

Wizards of the Coast is changing how Magic: The Gathering Banned & Restricted announcements will work going forward following the alterations made to the Standard format rotation, according to game designer Andrew Brown during the May 16 MTGWeekly stream.

Starting with the release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE), Magic sets will remain in the Standard format for a total of three years instead of two. The Standard rotation change means no cards are rotating out of the format this year. In conjunction with the new Standard rotation process, WotC is also changing up the Banned & Restricted model.

The first Banned & Restricted announcement will take place before WOE spoilers start, on May 29. No announcements are slated to occur prior to May 29 since the third Arena Championship is scheduled to take place from May 27 to 28, featuring the Standard format.

Standard cards may get banned during the May 29 B&R announcement, especially since the Wilds of Eldraine set was designed prior to discussions about changing up Standard rotation. No details regarding what cards are on the chopping block were revealed at time of writing.

What is the new B&R ban model for all MTG formats?

Prior to the start of the Standard year, which typically takes place during the fall, WotC will have one major Banned & Restricted announcement for all MTG formats. The main format targeted during this once-a-year announcement is Standard, but other formats will get addressed as well.

The first new MTG Banned & Restricted announcement will drop on May 29. Players can expect the once-a-year announcement to take place at the end of summer going forward.

In conjunction with a yearly B&R announcement, WotC has created a mini-window for bans that will go into effect roughly three weeks after a Standard-legal set is released. For the Standard format, it’s unlikely WotC will ban a Standard card during this mini-window unless it has warped the format’s meta.

The mini-window will have fewer restrictions, however, when banning cards from other Magic formats. A WOE card that significantly impacts the Pioneer format, for example, will likely get banned during the mini-window time period.

Previously banned cards can get unbanned through the new B&R model, according to Brown, but it’s unlikely for that to happen. The MTG team wants to focus on banning older cards within the Standard format but will ban a card from a recently released set if it warps the meta.

