All MTG Arena events for the month of February

Wizards of the Coast drops multiple Magic: The Gathering events each month for players on MTG Arena, from free-to-play to competitive organized play tournaments.

Events on MTG Arena for the month of February highlight the digital release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set on Feb. 7. To kick off the Compleation of the Magic Multiverse, WotC has a preconstructed Historic Brawl event called Compleatly Outmatched. Limited formats like Sealed and Draft are also available with the digital release of ONE, with Quick Drafts starting on Feb. 17. There are also five Phyrexian festival events that will run from Feb. 13 to 28.

Every MTG Arena event in Feb. for casual and competitive players

Image via WotC

Every month WotC offers players a variety of events to compete in. Most require an entry fee that players can use gold or gems to pay while others are free-to-play. In addition to the rotating monthly events, there are also monthly organized play tournaments that can qualify players for the Pro Tour or put cash in their wallets through the Arena Open tournament.

Completely Outmatched MTG Arena event

Image via WotC

Events for Phyrexia: All Will Be One begin on MTG Arena with Compleatly Outmatched. The event costs 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems to play, with players having the option to play as many times as they want until the event ends. Rewards are borderless card styles that showcase manga art for all 10 of the planeswalkers in the Magic set.

Phyrexia festival MTG Arena event

Image via WotC

The Phyrexian festival on MTG Arena offers players a total of five events to participate in, with each having an entry fee of 2,500 gold or 500 gems. Each event features a different format and rewards that include borderless legendary creatures with the Ichor card-style treatment. Once entered into a Phyrexia festival event, players can play as long as they want until the event ends.

The Autonomous Furnace event : Feb. 13 to 16 in the Singleton format with an Emblem that states “Whenever you discard one or more nonland cards, you may exile one of them from your graveyard. If you do, you may cast it this turn.”

: Feb. 13 to 16 in the Singleton format with an Emblem that states “Whenever you discard one or more nonland cards, you may exile one of them from your graveyard. If you do, you may cast it this turn.” The Hunter Maze event : Feb. 16 to 19 in the Singleton format with an emblem that states “Whenever a creature with power four or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.”

: Feb. 16 to 19 in the Singleton format with an emblem that states “Whenever a creature with power four or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.” The Surgical Bay event : Feb: 19 to 22 in the Singleton format with an emblem that states ” Whenever you would Proliferate, Proliferate twice instead.”

: Feb: 19 to 22 in the Singleton format with an emblem that states ” Whenever you would Proliferate, Proliferate twice instead.” The Dross Pits event : Feb. 22 to 25 in the Singlton format with an emblem that states “If a creature dying causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.”

: Feb. 22 to 25 in the Singlton format with an emblem that states “If a creature dying causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.” The Fair Basilica event: Feb. 25 to 28 in the Singleton format with an emblem that states “If a permanent entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.”

Standard Metagame Challenge for ONE

Image via WotC

With each new Magic Standard-legal set launch, there is a Standard Metagame Challenge on MTG Arena where players can earn up to 30 booster packs and 5,000 gold. The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Standard Metagame Challenge runs from Feb. 10 to 13 with an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems. The format is Traditional (best-of-three), playing up to seven wins or one loss.

Other rotating MTG Arena events

Image via WotC

In addition to the specialty events showcased every month on MTG Arena, there are rotating regular events that take place as well. These include Midweek Magic events that start on Tuesdays and end on Thursdays, along with events like Limited Draft and Sealed.

ONE Limited Sealed in best-of-one and best-of-three: Feb. 7 to March 3

ONE Premier Draft in best-of-one and best-of-three: Feb. 7 to April 18

ONE Quick Draft: Feb. 17 to March 2

MID Quick Draft: Feb. 7 to 17

Midweek Magic Historic Singleton all access: Feb. 7 to 9

Midweek Magic ONE phantom Sealed: Feb. 14 to 16

Midweek Magic ONE Constructed: Feb. 21 to 23

Midweek Magic Into the Future: Feb. 28 to March 2

Competitive organized play MTG Arena events

Image via WotC

Competitive players can compete in Qualifier Play-Ins to advance to Qualifier Weekend tournaments, where top finishers can earn a direct invite to an Arena Championship and the Pro Tour. There is also a monthly Arena Open event, offering top finishers up to $2,000 and MTG Arena rewards.