All MTG Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate cards worth money

Tapping into the realms of Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast has created a second Commander Legends set, Battle for Baldur’s Gate, containing several infamous Forgotten Realms characters who have been transformed into Magic: The Gathering cards worth money.

With an official release scheduled for June 10, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) set will also have a prerelease Draft event taking place from June 3 to 5. The second Commander Legends set contains a total of 361 regular cards and features alternative art and card styles via Showcase rule book frames, borderless, and extended art. Prior to the official release, a number of CLB cards have been valued at over $100.

Here’s every MTG Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate card worth money on the secondary market. Prices are subject to change and will get updated following the official release. Updates after the launch will take place on a monthly basis. All CLB card prices via MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks.

Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Minsc and Boo first made their appearance within AFR, on a legendary card with Boo pulling sidekick status. Now they are both featured as a planeswalker card within CLB, driving up single prices on cuteness alone. The foil borderless planeswalker version of the pair is valued at over $100, between $110 and $118. A non-foil borderless version of the pair is valued at around $40 and the regular CLB version is $11.

Ancient Brass Dragon

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

A cycle of elder dragons was included in the MTG Baldur’s Gate set, with Ancient Brass Dragon hitting the top of the singles secondary market chart list. The dragon has three versions within the CLB set: Showcase, borderless, and regular. Ancient Brass Dragon’s foil Showcase in the rules book style is priced at over $100 at around $110, with its non-foil Showcase valued at around $36.

The borderless foil version of Ancient Brass Dragon is also around $36, while its non-foil is priced at around $22. And the regular foil version is worth around $15, and the non-foil at around $9.

Ancient Copper Dragon

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Right behind the Brass Dragon in value is the Ancient Copper Dragon, also having the same three versions. Unlike their Brass dragon in action, the Ancient Copper Dragon’s borderless foil is worth the most among the three versions, priced at around $100, and its non-foil borderless is priced at $40.

The rule book Showcase foil version is priced at around $57 with the non-foil at around $35. The regular version of Ancient Copper Dragon, on the other hand, is valued at around $30, with its foil worth around $41.

Elminster

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Known as a powerful wizard in Dungeons & Dragons, Elminster has transformed into a WU planeswalker within the CLB set. The legendary planeswalker has a borderless foil version valued at around $70, with the non-foil version listed at around $32. Elminster’s regular foil planeswalker version is worth around $37, with the non-foil version listed at $18.

Tasha, the Witch Queen

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Better known as Iggwilv via Dungeons & Dragons, Tasha, the Witch Queen is the third planeswalker within the CLB set. Featured as one of the central art pieces for the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set, the borderless foil planeswalker version of Tasha, the Witch Queen is valued between $50 and $75. The non-foil is at around $40.

Tasha, the Witch Queen’s regular foil planeswalker card is worth around $24 and the non-foil is priced at $14.

Captain N’ghathrod

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Captain N’ghathrod of the Scavenger is all about milling your opponent’s stuff and then stealing it, like a true pirate. The legendary CLB creature has only a regular foil version that is valued at around $40. At the time of writing, no non-foil prices were available.

Nalia de’Arnise

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Champion of the poor Nalia de’Arnise has morphed into an MTG legendary creature within the CLB set. Supporting cleric, rogue, warrior, and wizard spells off the top of the library, the human rogue is in the colors White and Black. Nalia de’Arnise has a regular foil version valued at around $40 but doesn’t have a non-foil version priced at the time of writing.

Firkraag, Cunning Instigator

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Supporting attacking dragons via Goad while scaling in power, Firkraag, Cunning Instigator is in the colors Blue and Red. The legendary dragon only has a regular foil version priced at the time of writing, valued at around $39.

Faldorn, Dread Wolf Herald

Image via WotC, Magic: The Gathering

Faldorn, Dread Wolf Herald is a human druid in the colors Red and Green, supporting go-wide and graveyard synergies. The legendary CLB creature has a foil regular version valued at $39. There is no non-foil price at the time of writing.