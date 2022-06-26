MTG Double Masters 2022 cards worth a lot of money

Imperial Seal borderless Imperial Seal foil-eteched Wrenn and Six textured foil Wrenn and Six foil-etched Mana Vault foil-eteched Mana Vault borderless Warrior’s Oath foil-etched Phyrexian Altar borderles Phyrexian Altar foil-etched Cavern of Souls foil-etched Cavern of Souls borderless Dockside Extortionist foil-etched Dockside Extortionist borderless Force of Negation borderless Force of Negation foil-etched Smothering Tithe foil-etched Sensei’s Divining Top foil-etched Food Chain foil-etched

Magic: The Gathering Double Masters 2022 set contains many reprints, including popular planeswalkers like Wren and Six, while giving older cards like Imperial Seal a first-time reprint.

The Double Masters 2022 (2×2) set was specifically designed to reprint powerful Magic cards, providing cards to formats like Commander, Modern, Vintage, Pioneer, and Legacy at a more reasonable price. It was also meant to have a playable set full of older cards that can get drafted via Limited 2×2 Draft events. Over 300 cards are contained within the MTG set showcasing new art via booster fun treatments, first-time reprints, and rarity changes.

All Double Masters 2022 cards will get released on July 8, with the launch party featuring Draft events. Heading into the official release, several cards are worth over $100. Prices are subject to change following the official release. Updates to all 2×2 cards will occur after launch and monthly after that.

From planeswalkers to spells and Enchantments, here are the best Double Masters 2022 cards to pull from a booster pack worth money.

Imperial Seal

Imperial Seal foil-eteched Imperial Seal borderless

Rarely seen played in competitive or casual MTG games, Imperial Seal was first printed in the Portal Three Kings set. Getting its first reprint in the Double Masters 2022 set, Commander players are creating a wide variety of decks to slot in the Black Sorcery speed spell.

The original Portal Three Kings version of Imperial Seal is almost $1,800. A reprint of the Mythic Rare spell didn’t destroy its value, with the most expensive version being the 2×2 foil-etched Imperial Seal, worth around $850. There’s also a borderless version valued at around $400, and the regular version of Imperial Seal is priced at around $330.

Wrenn and Six

Wrenn and Six textured foil Wrenn and Six foil-etched

Six has officially retired to the afterlife within the Magic Multiverse, but the planeswalker duo is alive and well in the Modern format. A new booster fun treatment called textured-foil was used on the Wrenn and Six within Double Masters 2022, giving the planeswalker a projected value between $400 and $600.

Wrenn and Six also has a foil-etched version valued at around $325 and a borderless worth about $120. The regular version of the infamous planeswalker is priced at approximately $65.

Force of Negation

Force of Negation borderless Force of Negation foil-etched

Initially printed in Modern Horizons 2, Force of Negation is getting new art and treatments within the Double Masters 2022 set. The Instant spell is popular within the MTG Legacy, Modern, Vintage, and Commander formats but has never had a borderless version until now.

A borderless foil version of Force of Negation has a projected worth of between $150 and $200. Its foil-etched version is valued at around $70 to $100, and the regular version of the Instant spell is priced at about $45.

Mana Vault

Mana Vault foil-eteched Mana Vault borderless

Mana Vault is a popular MTG Artifact often played within the Commander and Vintage formats. The Artifact has seen dozen of reprints over the years, ranging in price from $50 to $300. Mana Vault will get a foil-etched treatment in Double Masters 2022 with an expected value between $100 and $150, along with a borderless version that is projected to be around $60. The regular version of Mana Vault will likely remain at approximately $50.

Warrior’s Oath

Warrior’s Oath foil-etched

Warrior’s Oath is another first-time Double Masters 2022 reprint from the Portal Three Kings set. The original Sorcery Red spell is valued between $450 and $500. Within the Double Masters 2022 set, Warrior’s Oath is getting a foil-etched version valued between $100 and $150. And the regular version is projected to cost around $100.

Phyrexian Altar

Phyrexian Altar borderles Phyrexian Altar foil-etched

Similar to Mana Vault, Phytrexian Altar is a popular mana rock Artifact that’s seen fewer reprints. The Double Masters 2022 set contains a foil-etched Phyrexian Altar and a borderless version, with both having a projected value of around $100. The regular version of the Phyrexian Altar Artifact is worth around $50.

Cavern of Souls

Cavern of Souls foil-etched Cavern of Souls borderless

Played in the MTG Commander, Modern, and Legacy formats, Cavern of Souls is a popular land that has been reprinted several times. The land within Double Masters 2022 will undergo the etched-foil treatment, pricing it between $100 and $150. There’s also a borderless version of Cavern of Souls with a projected worth of around $100. And the regular version of Caven of Souls is priced at around $60.

Dockside Extortionist

Dockside Extortionist foil-etched Dockside Extortionist borderless

The infamous goblin pirate originally printed in Commander 2019 is getting a first-time reprint in Double Masters 2022. Regular versions of the original Dockside Extortionist were almost $80 but have fallen to around $50. Dockside Extortionist also had its rarity changed from Rare to Mythic Rare.

Players pulling a booster fun-treated 2×2 Dockside Extortionist may have a card worth more than the original ever was. The foil-etched version of the goblin pirate is projected at around $200, and the borderless is between $100 and $150. A regular version of Dockside Extortionist will have a value of approximately $50.

Smothering Tithe

Smothering Tithe foil-etched

Smothering Tithe was a popular Enchantment first printed in Ravnica Allegiance that sees gameplay within the Commander format. The Enchantment will get a foil-etched and borderless version in Double Masters 2022, with the foil-etched valued at around $90. Smothering Tithe’s borderless is priced at about $45, and the regular version is valued at around $25. The most expensive version of Smothering Tithe is a foil version from Ravnica Allegiance that’s priced at around $70.

Sensei’s Divining Top

Sensei’s Divining Top foil-etched

Sensei’s Divining Top is an Artifact that hasn’t seen a reprint in many moons. Within Double Masters 2022, Sensei’s Divining Top has a foil-etched version that players will want to pull, valued at around $100. There’s a borderless and regular version, worth approximately $30 for both versions.

Food Chain

Food Chain foil-etched

Often played in the Commander format, Food Chain is a Green Enchantment getting its first foil-etched treatment within the Double Masters 2022 set. The projected value for the foil-etched Food Chain is around $70, and the regular version of the Enchantment is priced at around $40.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.