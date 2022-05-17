All Baldur’s Gate spoilers from MTG Commander Legends stream

The new Commander Legends spoiler season kicks off with a total of 76 cards.

Elminster Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes Astarion, the Decadent Baba Lysaga, Night Witch Commander Liara Portyr Dynaheir, Invoker Adept Gorion, Wise Mentor Lozhan, Dragons’ Legacy Mazzy, Truesword Paladin Oji, the Exquisite Blade Raphael, Fiendish Savior Rilsa Rael, Kingpin Bhaal, Lord of Murder Myrkul, Lord of Bones Abdel Adrian, Gorion’s Ward Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy Lae’zel, Vlaakith’s Champion Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant Sarevok, Deathbringer Volo, Itinerant Scholar Criminal Past Cultist of the Absolute Noble Heritage Scion of Halaster Halsin, Emerald Archdruid Raised by Giants Cloakwood Hermit Fang Dragon Dread Linnorm Sea Hag Illthid Harvester Wand of Wonder Ancient Brass Dragon Bane’s Invoker Battle Angels of Tyr Bhaal’s Invoker Bramble Sovereign Elder Brain Nemesis Phoenix Roving Harper Roving Harper Stirge Tymora’s Invoker Dungeoneer’s Pack Arakocra Sneak Passageway Seer White Plume Adventurer Astral Confrontation Blur Jaheira’s Respite Lightning Bolt You Look Upon the Tarrasque Fireball Irenicus’s Vile Duplication Summon Undead Arcane Signet Charcoal Diamond Fire Diamond Marble Diamond Moss Diamond Sky Diamond Goggles of Night Nautiloid Ship Nobles Purse Robe of the Archmagi Swiftfoot Boots Wayfarer’s Bauble Baldur’s Gate Reflecting Pool Command Tower Bountiful Promenade Luxury Suite Sea of Clouds Spire Garden

A total of 76 Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate spoilers dropped today via the Magic: The Gathering preview stream for the upcoming Commander set, showcasing new mechanics, iconic legendary creatures, Dual-lands, and more.

Scheduled to release on June 10, the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) set contains a total of 361 regular cards. Two new mechanics will be introduced via the set, along with two returning favorites from the AFR and ELD sets. Gods from D&D have been included for the first time as legendary creatures and a cycle of Dual-lands has been included that can enter untapped if you have two or more opponents.

Legendary Baldur’s Gate creatures

A total of 12 multicolored CBL legendary creatures were revealed today. Two are Gods that have manifested into Magic cards for the first time from the lands of Faerûn, and the others are a wide variety of creature types, from vampire to dragon shaman.

Astarion, the Decadent Baba Lysaga, Night Witch Commander Liara Portyr Myrkul, Lord of Bones Bhaal, Lord of Murder Dynaheir, Invoker Adept Gorion, Wise Mentor Lozhan, Dragons’ Legacy Mazzy, Truesword Paladin Oji, the Exquisite Blade Raphael, Fiendish Savior Rilsa Rael, Kingpin

Mono-colored legendary creatures with Background

Mono-colored legendary creatures within Baldur’s Gate have the Background mechanic, allowing players to have a legendary Enchantment as a secondary commander, similar to the Partner mechanic. All legendary creatures with the Background mechanic are mono-colored.

Abdel Adrian, Gorion’s Ward Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy Halsin, Emerald Archdruid Lae’zel, Vlaakith’s Champion Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant Sarevok, Deathbringer Volo, Itinerant Scholar

Mono-colored legendary Enchantments with Background

Each legendary mono-colored Enchantment is a Background, able to join with a CLB legendary mono-colored commander or get played separately within the main deck. Players can choose any Background Enchantment to pair with a commander as long as the color is the same.

Cloakwood Hermit Raised by Giants Criminal Past Cultist of the Absolute Noble Heritage Scion of Halaster

Legendary Baldur’s Gate planeswalkers

A total of two planeswalkers were revealed during the Baldur’s Gate spoiler stream. Minsc & Boo return to Magic, and Elminster is in the colors WB.

Elminster Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Creatures with Baldur’s Gate Adventure mechanic

A total of four cards were revealed with the Adventure mechanic. The mechanic hits the flavor of Baldur’s Gate while bringing back one of the best mechanics from the ELD set.

Fang Dragon Sea Hag Dread Linnorm Illthid Harvester

Die Roll mechanic

Similar to the Adventure mechanic, Die Roll from AFR returns as well. Only two cards were revealed with the Die Roll mechanic.

Ancient Brass Dragon Wand of Wonder

The Initiative mechanic

The Initiative is a new mechanic in Baldur’s Gate. A total of four cards were revealed that trigger the mechanic upon entering the battlefield or can activate it via a paid ability.

Arakocra Sneak Passageway Seer White Plume Adventurer Dungeoneer’s Pack

Baldur’s Gate creatures

A total of 10 creatures were revealed. Similar to creatures in the AFR set, many of the creatures have named abilities that are for flavor purposes only. Paying eight mana also seems to be a common theme.

Bane’s Invoker Battle Angels of Tyr Bhaal’s Invoker Bramble Sovereign Elder Brain Nemesis Phoenix Roving Harper Roving Harper Stirge Tymora’s Invoker

Instant and Sorcery Baldur’s Gate spells

Popular reprints like Lightning Bolt are included in the CLB set, along with Modal Instant spells like You Look Upon the Tarrasque.

Astral Confrontation Blur Jaheira’s Respite Lightning Bolt You Look Upon the Tarrasque Fireball Irenicus’s Vile Duplication Summon Undead

Baldur’s Gate Artifacts

A cycle of Artifact Diamonds is included in the CLB set, providing mana for each of the five Magic colors. Artifact Equipment and a vehicle were also revealed during the Baldur’s Gate spoiler stream.

Sky Diamond Nautiloid Ship Nobles Purse Robe of the Archmagi Swiftfoot Boots Wayfarer’s Bauble

Baulder’s Gate lands

A cycle of Dual-lands is in the CLB set that enter the battlefield untapped if they have two or more opponents. The set also includes a Baldur’s Gate legendary gate and reprints like Comand Tower.

Baldur’s Gate Reflecting Pool Command Tower Bountiful Promenade Luxury Suite Sea of Clouds Spire Garden

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.