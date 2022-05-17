All MTG Commander Legends Baldur’s Gate mechanics

Venturing into a dungeon has a new twist while going on an Adventure is still cool.

A total of four Magic: The Gathering mechanics will get showcased in the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set, of which two are new.

The Commander Legends sets are designed to get played in Limited Draft and Sealed. This is the second set of its kind, specifically for Commander. A total of 361 regular cards are contained within the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) set. There are two new Magic mechanics getting introduced, Background and Initiative, along with two returning mechanics, Adventure and Dice Roll.

Here’s every new and returning Battle for Baldur’s Gate mechanic.

Background Baldur’s Gate mechanic

The Background mechanic helps Baldur’s Gate Draft remain flexible, similar to Partner from the first Commander Legends. Some legendary creatures in the CLB set have the “Choose a Background” mechanic attached, providing a legendary enchantment as a second commander subtype. All legendary creatures that have the “Choose your Background” mechanic are mono-colored, as are Enchantments.

Halsin, Emerald Archdruid Cloakwood Hermit Raised by Giants

Players can choose the Background Enchantment to pair with their legendary commander as long as it has the same color. The legendary elf druid Halsin, Emerald Archdruid, for example, can have either Cloakwood Hermit or Raised by Giants as the Background.

The Initiative Baldur’s Gate mechanic

The new Magic mechanic called the Initiative taps into the Venture mechanic from AFR in conjunction with Monarch from the first Commander Legends set. This mechanic is triggered by a player dealing combat damage to an opponent, or through abilities, and from creatures that trigger Initiative as they enter the battlefield.

Passageway Seer White Plume Adventurer Dungeoneer’s Pack

Unlike the AFR set, there is only one dungeon within the CLB set. Anytime a player has Initiative within Draft or Sealed, they will always Venture into the Undercity dungeon or into the next room within the Undercity dungeon.

In the Commander format, only one dungeon is allowed on the battlefield at a time. If a player is already in an AFR dungeon and gains the Initiative, they advance to the next room within the dungeon they are already in. If no dungeon is on the battlefield, the default dungeon for the Initiative is Undercity. All rooms within the Undercity dungeon can be found here.

Adventure Baldur’s Gate mechanic

The Adventure mechanic is returning to Magic from the ELD set. Each Baldur’s Gate card with the Adventure mechanic showcases a creature on the right and an Instant or Sorcery speed spell on the left. Players can choose to cast either one from hand, but there is a twist.

Fang Dragon Sea Hag Illthid Harvester

Should a player choose to cast the Adventure side first (Instant and Sorcery spell), the creature side of the card goes on an Adventure and can get cast from there at any time. If a player casts the creature side first, the card does not go on an Adventure and the spell side can’t get cast unless the card gets returned to hand or library. Should the spell side get countered, both the creature and the spell end up getting exiled.

Whenever an Adventure card is in your hand, library, or graveyard, it is always considered a creature card. Searching your library for a spell will not reveal an Adventure card.

Dice Roll Baldur’s Gate mechanic

Dice Rolling was first introduced during the AFR set, using a d20 die to provide a variety of outcomes based on the number rolled. The Artifact Wand of Wonder, for example in Baldur’s Gate, lets its controller roll a d20 die at the cost of four mana. Upon this trigger taking place, each opponent exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile an Instant or Sorcery card, then shuffle the rest into their library.

Wand of Wonder

You, as the controller of Wand of Wonder, may then cast up to “X” Instant and/or Sorcery spells from among the cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs. And “X” is determined by the number you roll on the d20 die. Rolling a one to nine results in “X” being one, 10 to 19 has “X” equal two, and hitting 20 has “X” equal three.

