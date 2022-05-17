Minsc and Boo make second appearance in MTG Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

Throw Boo at the opponent over and over again.

Wizards of the Coast is returning to the world of Dungeons & Dragons with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, the second draftable Commander set that will introduce dozens of new legendary creatures to Magic: The Gathering.

Commander Legends in 2020 was the first draftable Commander set that also introduced cards directly to the multiplayer format. The upcoming edition to the series brings back mechanics introduced in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms and combines them with characters and settings from the Baldur’s Gate series. Battle for Baldur’s Gate releases on June 10.

Minsc and Boo appeared in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms as a three-color legendary creature. Minsc enters the battlefield and creates a Boo token that can grow to a massive size with Minsc’s activated ability.

Similar to the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms version, Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes from Battle for Baldur’s Gate creates a Boo creature token that can quickly become the largest threat on the battlefield. It’s another flavorful rendition of the beloved Baldur’s Gate duo.

Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Image via WotC

Mana value: 2RG

Type: Legendary Planeswalker Minsc

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Starting loyalty: Three

Static ability: When Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes enters the battlefield and at the beginning of your upkeep, you may create Boo, a legendary 1/1 Red Hamster Creature token with trample and haste.

First ability: +1: Put three +1/+1 counters on up to one target Creature with trample or haste.

Second ability: -2: Sacrifice a Creature. When you do, Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes deals X damage to any target, where X is that Creature’s power. If the sacrificed Creature was a Hamster, draw X cards.

Third ability: Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes can be your commander.

Minsc & Boo is a great planeswalker for an aggressive R/G deck. It works well in the 99 as a self-contained powerful card. The card also could perform well as the commander of a R/G deck that runs exclusively creatures with trample or haste.

Whichever direction you take with Minsc & Boo, it’ll be a worthwhile card that makes an impact on the battlefield immediately. This planeswalker enters the battlefield with a 1/1 token with trample and haste that can instantly get three +1/+1 counters. Any other cards with those keywords can get the counters instead, which gives Minsc & Boo solid flexibility.

The -2 ability has game-ending potential and will have a substantial impact on Battle for Baldur’s Gate Limited games. It can deal direct damage to opponents or any key creatures. You can sacrifice the Boo token and get another one the next turn. R/G decks have access to high-powered creatures that will hit for four or five damage regularly when sacrificed.