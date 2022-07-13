MTG Online Pauper players gifted haul of 38 Battle for Baldur’s Gate Common cards

Pauper players were greeted with a surprise in today’s Magic Online announcements, receiving two copies of 38 different commons from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate to compensate for apparent digital supply issues.

Supplemental sets like Commander preconstructed decks or Battle for Baldur’s Gate have a history of issues on Magic Online. Magic‘s premiere digital client for older eternal formats is the main platform for Pauper, a format that uses only Common cards.

Baldur’s Gate added several new cards, including more Gate support, that weren’t immediately available to Pauper players on Magic Online because of supply issues.

Today’s Magic Online announcement showed Wizards of the Coast is working to rectify the issue by granting Pauper players two copies of 38 different Commons to players during the weekly patch on Wednesday morning.

The grant will be applied to players who participated in either a Pauper league anytime in 2022 until Sunday, July 10; or a Pauper premier event anytime from July 1, 2021 through July 10, 2022.

The cards are:

Arms of Hadar

Atrocious Experiment

Bane’s Invoker

Basilisk Gate

Bhaal’s Invoker

Black Dragon Gate

Blessed Hippogriff

Blur

Breath Weapon

Bronze Walrus

Chain Devil

Circle of the Land Druid

Citadel Gate

Cliffgate

Cloak of the Bat

Cloakwood Swarmkeeper

Clockwork Fox

Decanter of Endless Water

Dire Mimic

Draconic Lore

Fang Dragon

Goggles of Night

Gray Slaad

Greatsword of Tyr

Heap Gate

Icewind Stalwart

Manor Gate

Mold Folk

Navigation Orb

Negarious Imp

Nimblewright Schematic

Patron of the Arts

Prized Statue

Roving Harper

Sea Gate

Stirge

Sword Coast Serpent

Winter Eladrin.

All of these cards will also be available in Treasure Chests, which have been updated since the release of Double Masters 2022 on Magic Online.