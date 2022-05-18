MTG Dungeon Delver doubles up on room abilities in Commander Legends Baldur’s Gate

Day two of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate spoilers began with a spicy Magic: The Gathering legendary Enchantment Background that triggers a dungeon room ability an additional time.

Dungeons return to Magic via the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) set, scheduled to release on June 10. This is the second-ever Commander Legends set, allowing players to compete with Commander cards via Draft and Sealed events. Providing color fixing to mono-colored legendary commanders within Baulder’s Gate Draft is a new mechanic called Background.

A dungeon-themed legendary Enchantment Background in the color Blue, revealed today by Pixie Kitten Plays, has bomb potential within CLB Limited Draft and improves dungeon archetypes in Constructed Commander.

Dungeon Delver

Mana cost : 1U

: 1U Type : Legendary Enchantment—Background

: Legendary Enchantment—Background Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Ability: Commander creatures you own have “Room abilities of dungeons trigger an additional time.”

There is only one dungeon within the Baldur’s Gate Limited Draft format called the Undercity, in which players Ventrue into it via a new Magic mechanic called Initiative. And that dungeon is packed with rooms that offer powerful abilities that Dungeon Delver can take advantage of by having them trigger an additional time.

Undercity Dungeon rooms

Image via WotC

Secret Entranc e: Search your library for a basic land, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

e: Search your library for a basic land, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle. Forge : Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.

: Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature. Lost Well : Scry two.

: Scry two. Trap! : Target player loses five life.

: Target player loses five life. Arena : Goad target creature.

: Goad target creature. Stash : Create a Treasure token.

: Create a Treasure token. Archives : Draw a card.

: Draw a card. Catacombs : Create a 4/1 Black Skeleton creature token with Menace.

: Create a 4/1 Black Skeleton creature token with Menace. Throne of the Dead Three: Reveal the top ten cards of your library. Put a creature card from among them onto the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on it. It gains Hexproof until your next turn. Then shuffle.

Dungeon Delver also has potential within regular Constructed Commander as well, especially when paired with a commander like Sefris of the Hidden Ways or Nadaar, Selfless Paladin.

Players can test the worth of Dungeon Delver in Baldur’s Gate Draft via prerelease events that run from June 3 to 5 and with AFR dungeon commanders with the official release of CLB on June 10.