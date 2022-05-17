MTG Battle for Baldur’s Gate backgrounds put Enchantments in the command zone

Scion of Halaster Noble Heritage Cultist of the Absolute Criminal Past Raised by Giants Cloakwood Hermit

While adapting Commander to be draftable, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate is introducing a new type of Enchantment that allows mono-color legendary creatures to stack up against more versatile multicolored options.

The next Magic: The Gathering set is the second Commander Legends release. These sets are made to inject the Commander format with new cards and introduce a Draft experience to Magic’s biggest multiplayer format.

Since decks need to be built around a legendary, it can become difficult to build a cohesive deck in Limited. Color identity rules limit deckbuilding more than a traditional Draft set where off-color splashing is the norm.

Wizards of the Coast introduced background Enchantments in Battle for Baldur’s Gate as a twist on Partner that allows legendary creatures with one color to support multiple colors and provide versatile effects. This is a way to let players splash into other colors while maintaining the color identity rules that are central to the format.

Many mono-colored legendary creatures have the ability to choose a background. This ability says: “You can have a Background as a second commander.”

Backgrounds are Enchantments that can be in your command zone if the commander has choose a background. Backgrounds give commander creatures you own a variety of effects from token generation to card draw. Cloakwood Hermit is an uncommon background that creates Squirrel tokens if a creature was put into the graveyard from anywhere during your turn.

There are higher-rarity background Enchantments with stronger effects like Raised By Giants. This six-mana Enchantment says “Commander Creatures you own have power and toughness 10/10 and are Giants in addition to their other types.”

Backgrounds will be a key mechanic in Battle for Baldur’s Gate Draft. They provide deckbuilding flexibility and more powerful backgrounds will lead players to build around a legendary creature that is compatible with them.

This is the first time anything other than a legendary creature can be in your command zone. Wizards of the Coast made it so backgrounds don’t warp the format by only making them playable with creatures with “choose a background” as an ability. The limiting factor is similar to Partner commanders only being usable with other creatures with Partner.

Battle for Baldur’s Gate is set for a worldwide tabletop release on June 10.

