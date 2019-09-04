MTG Throne of Eldraine Adventure mechanic explained

Spoiler season is quickly approaching in the world of Magic: The Gathering and with it comes an explanation of the new Adventure mechanic in the Throne of Eldraine set.

Releasing on Oct. 4, Throne of Eldraine is full of fairy tale themes, newly-designed cards, and a mechanic called Adventure. Magic designer Gavin Verhey explained that the Adventure mechanic is an alternative spell connected with a creature spell (similar to split cards). The difference, however, is that both sides of the card can be used.

“You can always play a card for its normal mana cost, in the top right,” Verhey told IGN. “Or if it’s in your hand, you can pay the adventure cost and send it away on an adventure! It’ll do the effect in the adventure textbox, you’ll exile the card, and then you can still cast it later on.”

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Looking at the Flaxen Intruder spoiler from yesterday, she has a regular spell cast for one green mana and an Adventure cast for seven mana (two green). During the beginning of a match, she’s an early drop that’s a one/two. Later in matches, her card still holds value by casting the Adventure spell from hand. A player then has the ability to cast Flaxen Intruder from exile.

Several questions remain in regards to the nitty-gritty details of the Adventure mechanic, however. How does it interact with counterspells (especially when Adventure is cast first) and what happens if a card with Adventure is exiled while on the battlefield?

Related: Magic finds love with a Lovestruck Beast, a new card for Throne of Eldraine

These answers and more Throne of Eldraine spoiler details should be revealed in today’s MTG livestream on Twitch.