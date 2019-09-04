Magic finds love with a Lovestruck Beast, a new card for Throne of Eldraine

It’s a fairy tale free-for-all with Magic‘s Throne of Eldraine (ELD) expansion. Hot on the heels of Goldilocks comes a classic Beauty and the Beast riff, Lovestruck Beast. Armed with the new adventure mechanic, check out this sweet new card.

On the surface, Lovestruck Beast is a 5/5 for three mana. The attack restriction is a bit of a hassle, but with Standard currently dominated by small creatures like Risen Reef, it’s not a major drawback.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Of course, the “adventure” mechanic is present here as well, indicating a way to add a 1/1 to the board easily. Magic fans assume the “adventure” mechanic will be spoiled tomorrow during Wizards of the Coast’s spoiler show.

Lovestruck Beast could be a strong performer in the off-meta Green aggro decks, as well as a midrange powerhouse if the “adventure” mechanic proves to be repeatable. Until we know more, we’ll just have to admire the astounding artwork.