How to find MTG Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate spoilers

Wizards of the Coast has released a preview schedule for the upcoming Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate spoilers, along with special Discord meetings where players can ask devs who worked on the Magic: The Gathering set questions.
Scheduled to officially release on June 10 with prerelease events taking place from June 3 to 5, the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) set contains a total of 361 regular cards. Players will be able to Draft with the new Commander set and play it in Sealed as well. The official spoiler season for Baldur’s Gate kicked off with a WotC stream on May 17, previewing over 70 cards, along with new and returning mechanics.
WotC is changing up the Baldur’s Gate spoiler season via MTG Discord sessions called Office Hours. A total of three Office Hour sessions are scheduled to take place leading up to the release of CLB, showcasing dev discussions about design, the Commander format, and play opportunities.
- May 27: Design Office Hours session starting at 4:30pm CT with game designer Corey Bowen.
- May 31: A crash course in Commander Office Hours session starting at 1:30pm CT with principle game designer Gavin Verhey and members of the Commander rules committee.
- June 9: How to get out and play Commander Office Hours session starting at 12:30pm CT with Greg Tito, Brandy Camel, and Melissa DeTora.
Here’s the Baldur’s Gate spoiler schedule leading up to launch, according to WotC.
