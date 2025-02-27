How to equip layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds:Transmog explained

Character customization in any kind of loot-based RPG is paramount. It may even be more important than the gear you have equipped.

Recommended Videos

In Monster Hunter Wilds, there’s no point in hunting anything if you look like a mess while doing it. Capcom’s long-running franchise is all about getting the best weapons and gear by crafting them from pieces of monsters, and this means combining different sets to make for some very ugly-looking characters.

Thankfully for players, Layered Armor is here to save the day. It helps you succeed in fashion just as much as you succeed in hunts, while also gathering all sorts of materials all around the game’s multiple maps that you can explore.

Here’s everything there is to know about layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, including what it is and how to get it.

What is layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Layer it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Layered armor is how Monster Hunter describes is transmogrification, or transmog system. Equipping layered armor is how you equip a cosmetic armor piece onto your existing armor that has the stats and build you want, only changing its appearance and nothing else.

With layered armor, you can customize your Hunter’s cosmetic look without sacrificing any of the stats you have put into your build by upgrading armor or focusing on chasing a specific piece of armor from a monster that you spent hours farming.

How to use layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will want to use this in the endgame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip layered armor, enter your tent (either at base camp or at a pop-up camp) and navigate to the Appearance Menu, which is the human head icon all the way to the right. Select Equipment Appearance to bring up the layered armor menu.

For each armor piece (helmet, chest, etc.) a sub-menu shows what available layered armor pieces you have. To start out with, you won’t have much. For example, there’s one layered armor set as a pre-order reward called the Guild Knight Hunter set, and the Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Wyverian Ears set.

Enter your tent.

Go to the Appearance Menu (human head icon).

Select a piece of armor.

Select which Layered Armor you wish to use.

The good news is that once you reach High Rank, you can get whatever armor you’d like as a layered armor. Crafting High Rank armor will create a layered armor of the same piece, which essentially means that crafting High Rank armor also creates a transmog of it.

You can see below what my Hunter looked like in the mid-game, which is kind of a mess of different pieces from different armor sets to combine stats and bonuses for a build. But once you get to High Rank, you can further customize how your Hunter looks.

Pick your armor piece to see what you have available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can begin crafting layered armor via High Rank armor, and High Rank begins at Hunter Rank 8. You should reach Hunter Rank 8 in Chapter 4-1, after finishing the story quest in Chapter 3-5.

So, you may have to be a bit patient as you progress through Wilds’ story. But once you reach Chapter Four, you will be able to make your own transmog layered armor to really bring the entire monster hunting experience together.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy