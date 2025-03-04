Giant Vigorwasp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just about the large monsters you hunt, as there’s also a large amount of Endemic and Aquatic life—with the former being a topic of interest for your Palico, who is seeking a Giant Vigorwasp.

Vigorwasps are a vital creature in Monster Hunter Wilds, providing instant healing for you and your teammates when interacted with, and your Palico will assist you in battle by flying them towards you in a fight when necessary.

Of the many side quests in Wilds, your Palico has an interesting selection with requests that enhance its abilities in battle. If you accepted the A Gutsy Move side quest from your Palico, the Giant Vigorwasp is your next target—and we’ve got the details you need to find this large insect.

Where to find Giant Vigorwasp in Monster Hunter Wilds

Vigorwasps are often found in the environment when you’re battling monsters, but Giant Vigorwasps are harder to find. It’s doubtful you will stumble across one while out and about in your adventure, so instead I recommend traveling to one particular spot.

Head to the Windward Plains Area 13, the Oasis, which is easily available to fast travel to with a Camp. If you haven’t set up a Camp in this area yet, I highly recommend doing so as it makes the hunt for a Giant Vigorwasp much easier.

There should always be a few Vigorwasp in this location, but the amount and whether they are Giant Vigorwasps depends on the weather—which is checked quickly by opening the map and hitting the Environment Overview button, highlighting any monsters in the region, along with detailing the time of day and weather.

A quick check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best environment for finding Giant Vigorwasp is Plenty and during the day, though I’ve found it doesn’t make much difference whether it’s morning, afternoon, or evening. Basically, anything but nighttime.

If the environment isn’t what you’re looking for, head into the Pop-up Camp and select the Rest option, shown on the same menu where you cook food. From here, select Plenty and the time of day you want and click enter.

Using your Slinger, aim at any Vigorwasp in the area to check whether it is a Giant Vigorwasp but make sure not to fire your Slinger. Instead, select your Capture Net from the inventory at the bottom-right of the screen, aim it at the target, and fire to capture it.

You can skip the targeting, like I did, and just catch any Vigorwasp hovering around the Oasis. If the environment is correct, a Giant Vigorwasp will likely be one of the ones you catch, at which stage return to Base Camp and speak to your Palico.

