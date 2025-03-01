Monster Hunter Wilds will bring you an adventure that feels right at home for fans of the franchise. While there’s an exciting main storyline to follow, it’s best to veer from the main objective and complete some side quests to forge new weapons and armor for your character and Palico.

All Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

There’s plenty to do in the forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diving into the world of MHW means farming monster parts for function and, more importantly, fashion. While you can complete some minor assignments prior to completing Chapter 4 of the main storyline, the bulk of them will become available after that point.

Side Quest Quest provider Task Rewards Flash Course Your Palico Capture Flashflies Palico learns Flashfly Cage support ability, 10 Flash Pod A Gutsy Move Your Palico Capture one Giant Vigorwasp Palico learns the Vigorwasp Revival support move, 5 Max Potion, 3 Ancient Potion Purrfect Plundering Your Palico Hunt one Guardian Ebony Odogaron Palico learns the support move Plunderang, 5 Nourishing Extract Rath-from-Above, Go! Your Palico Hunt one Quematrice Palico learns the support move Rath-from-Above, 10 large Barrel Bomb Fishing: Life in the Microcosm Kanya Catch any fish 5 Honey, 5 Sushifish Scale Seeking the Goldenfish Kanya Catch one Goldenfish 5 Honey, 3 Whetfish Fin Fishing for Flavor Kanya Catch one Gravid Bowfin 5 Honey, 3 Jeweled Mullet Roe Razzle Dazzle Kanya Catch one Escunite 2 Whetfish Fin, 5 Jeweled Mullet Roe, 3 Gunpowderfish Scale, 5 Sushifish Scale The Catch of a Lifetime! Kanya Catch one Whopper 5 Honey, 5 Gunpowderfish Scale High-Quality Materials Gemma Obtain one Chatacabra Hide+ from any Chatacabra Kut-Ku Plushi Pendant, 5 Advanced Armor Sphere Smithy’s Seal of Quality Gemma Hunt one Lala Barina Unlocks Gemma as a Hunting Assistant, 10 Shock Traps, 10 Pitfall Traps Dareel’s Research Report Dareel Capture one Tracktail Lizard 10 Honey Dareel’s Research Report 2 Dareel Capture one Ember Rufflizard 5 Honey, 10 Might Seed Dareel’s Special Research Report Dareel Capture one Gillopod 5 Honey, 10 Gloamgrass Bud Samin’s Research Report Samin Capture one Dapperwing 5 Honey, 10 Blue Mushroom Samin’s Research Report 2 Samin Capture one Rime Beetle 5 Honey, 10 Mandragora Samin’s Special Research Report Samin Capture one Sandstar 10 Honey, 5 Wild Herb Aida’s Apprehensions Aida Hunt one Rompopolo in the Oilwell Basin Unlocks material collection request from Sabar, 5 Quality Bone, 1 Turbid Shrimp Beware the Gypceros Zatoh Hunt one Gypeceros in the Windward Plains Unlocks material collection request from Murtabak, 3 Carbalite Ore, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese Aberrant Atrocity Rove Hunt one Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku 2 Gracium, 5 Ancient Wyvern Coin Secure Wounded Hollow Cobb Hunt two Hirabami 1 Armorcharm, 5 Hardshell Powder, 8 Advanced Armor Sphere, 3 Wild Seed Oil What We Protect Alma Hunt one Blangonga New Artisan armor design, 10 Ancient Wyvern Coin, 1 large Goldenscale Vase Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy Plumpeach Hunt one Tempered Lala Barina and one Tempered Congalala Unlocks Field Surveys in the Scarlet Forest, 30 Honey, 3 Delishroom Make Fluffy Dealings Plumpeach Obtain one Vibrant Pelt+ from any Congalala Unlocks material collection request from Plumpeach, 3 Truffle du Conga, 1 Delishroom Werner’s Test Run Werner Hunt one Guardian Doshaguma Werner unlocked as an available Hunting Assistant, 5 Demon Powder, 10 Mega Barrel Bomb Astonishing Adaptability Tasheen Slay one Xu Wu Material collection from the Rysher unlocked, 10 Dust of Life, 1 Specialty Sild Garlic As Gatekeeper Rex Hunt 2 Ajarakan 1 Powercharm, 3 Monster Chili, 3 Hard Armor Sphere, 5 Mega Armorskin Succulent Scraps Dogard Hunt one Gravios Azuz: Mark of Gratitude Pendant, 1 Firecell Stone, 3 Mud Shrimp Forest Doshaguma Erik Capture one Doshaguma in the Scarlet Forest 10 Large Dung Pod, 20 Tranq Bomb A Leviathan’s Temper Y’sai Hunt one Tempered Balahara Variation of Pet Seikret gesture, Seikret Backflip gesture, Play with Seikret’s Tail gesture, Windsinger Mountdress Seikret decoration, Kunafa Greeting gesture, 5 Eastern Honey, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese The Struggle to Survive Rysher Hunt one Tempered Xu Wu and one Tempered Ebony Odogaron Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Ruins of Wyveria, 3 Specialty Sild Garlic, 10 Dust of Life Echoing from the Cliffs Apar Hunt one Tempered Blangonga and one Tempered Hirabami Unlocks Field Survey to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Iceshard Cliffs, 5 Ancient Potion, 3 Airy Egg Troublemakers Sabar Hunt one Tempered Ajarakan and one Tempered Gravios Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Basin, 10 Devil’s Blight, 3 Turbid Shrimp Continuing Conflict Murtabak Hunt one Tempered Rathian and one Tempered Quematrice Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Plains

