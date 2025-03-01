Monster Hunter Wilds will bring you an adventure that feels right at home for fans of the franchise. While there’s an exciting main storyline to follow, it’s best to veer from the main objective and complete some side quests to forge new weapons and armor for your character and Palico.
Recommended Videos
All Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
Diving into the world of MHW means farming monster parts for function and, more importantly, fashion. While you can complete some minor assignments prior to completing Chapter 4 of the main storyline, the bulk of them will become available after that point.
|Side Quest
|Quest provider
|Task
|Rewards
|Flash Course
|Your Palico
|Capture Flashflies
|Palico learns Flashfly Cage support ability, 10 Flash Pod
|A Gutsy Move
|Your Palico
|Capture one Giant Vigorwasp
|Palico learns the Vigorwasp Revival support move, 5 Max Potion, 3 Ancient Potion
|Purrfect Plundering
|Your Palico
|Hunt one Guardian Ebony Odogaron
|Palico learns the support move Plunderang, 5 Nourishing Extract
|Rath-from-Above, Go!
|Your Palico
|Hunt one Quematrice
|Palico learns the support move Rath-from-Above, 10 large Barrel Bomb
|Fishing: Life in the Microcosm
|Kanya
|Catch any fish
|5 Honey, 5 Sushifish Scale
|Seeking the Goldenfish
|Kanya
|Catch one Goldenfish
|5 Honey, 3 Whetfish Fin
|Fishing for Flavor
|Kanya
|Catch one Gravid Bowfin
|5 Honey, 3 Jeweled Mullet Roe
|Razzle Dazzle
|Kanya
|Catch one Escunite
|2 Whetfish Fin, 5 Jeweled Mullet Roe, 3 Gunpowderfish Scale, 5 Sushifish Scale
|The Catch of a Lifetime!
|Kanya
|Catch one Whopper
|5 Honey, 5 Gunpowderfish Scale
|High-Quality Materials
|Gemma
|Obtain one Chatacabra Hide+ from any Chatacabra
|Kut-Ku Plushi Pendant, 5 Advanced Armor Sphere
|Smithy’s Seal of Quality
|Gemma
|Hunt one Lala Barina
|Unlocks Gemma as a Hunting Assistant, 10 Shock Traps, 10 Pitfall Traps
|Dareel’s Research Report
|Dareel
|Capture one Tracktail Lizard
|10 Honey
|Dareel’s Research Report 2
|Dareel
|Capture one Ember Rufflizard
|5 Honey, 10 Might Seed
|Dareel’s Special Research Report
|Dareel
|Capture one Gillopod
|5 Honey, 10 Gloamgrass Bud
|Samin’s Research Report
|Samin
|Capture one Dapperwing
|5 Honey, 10 Blue Mushroom
|Samin’s Research Report 2
|Samin
|Capture one Rime Beetle
|5 Honey, 10 Mandragora
|Samin’s Special Research Report
|Samin
|Capture one Sandstar
|10 Honey, 5 Wild Herb
|Aida’s Apprehensions
|Aida
|Hunt one Rompopolo in the Oilwell Basin
|Unlocks material collection request from Sabar, 5 Quality Bone, 1 Turbid Shrimp
|Beware the Gypceros
|Zatoh
|Hunt one Gypeceros in the Windward Plains
|Unlocks material collection request from Murtabak, 3 Carbalite Ore, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese
|Aberrant Atrocity
|Rove
|Hunt one Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku
|2 Gracium, 5 Ancient Wyvern Coin
|Secure Wounded Hollow
|Cobb
|Hunt two Hirabami
|1 Armorcharm, 5 Hardshell Powder, 8 Advanced Armor Sphere, 3 Wild Seed Oil
|What We Protect
|Alma
|Hunt one Blangonga
|New Artisan armor design, 10 Ancient Wyvern Coin, 1 large Goldenscale Vase
|Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy
|Plumpeach
|Hunt one Tempered Lala Barina and one Tempered Congalala
|Unlocks Field Surveys in the Scarlet Forest, 30 Honey, 3 Delishroom
|Make Fluffy Dealings
|Plumpeach
|Obtain one Vibrant Pelt+ from any Congalala
|Unlocks material collection request from Plumpeach, 3 Truffle du Conga, 1 Delishroom
|Werner’s Test Run
|Werner
|Hunt one Guardian Doshaguma
|Werner unlocked as an available Hunting Assistant, 5 Demon Powder, 10 Mega Barrel Bomb
|Astonishing Adaptability
|Tasheen
|Slay one Xu Wu
|Material collection from the Rysher unlocked, 10 Dust of Life, 1 Specialty Sild Garlic
|As Gatekeeper
|Rex
|Hunt 2 Ajarakan
|1 Powercharm, 3 Monster Chili, 3 Hard Armor Sphere, 5 Mega Armorskin
|Succulent Scraps
|Dogard
|Hunt one Gravios
|Azuz: Mark of Gratitude Pendant, 1 Firecell Stone, 3 Mud Shrimp
|Forest Doshaguma
|Erik
|Capture one Doshaguma in the Scarlet Forest
|10 Large Dung Pod, 20 Tranq Bomb
|A Leviathan’s Temper
|Y’sai
|Hunt one Tempered Balahara
|Variation of Pet Seikret gesture, Seikret Backflip gesture, Play with Seikret’s Tail gesture, Windsinger Mountdress Seikret decoration, Kunafa Greeting gesture, 5 Eastern Honey, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese
|The Struggle to Survive
|Rysher
|Hunt one Tempered Xu Wu and one Tempered Ebony Odogaron
|Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Ruins of Wyveria, 3 Specialty Sild Garlic, 10 Dust of Life
|Echoing from the Cliffs
|Apar
|Hunt one Tempered Blangonga and one Tempered Hirabami
|Unlocks Field Survey to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Iceshard Cliffs, 5 Ancient Potion, 3 Airy Egg
|Troublemakers
|Sabar
|Hunt one Tempered Ajarakan and one Tempered Gravios
|Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Basin, 10 Devil’s Blight, 3 Turbid Shrimp
|Continuing Conflict
|Murtabak
|Hunt one Tempered Rathian and one Tempered Quematrice
|Unlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Plains
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Mar 1, 2025 12:21 pm