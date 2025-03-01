Forgot password
Gemma and the new saddle in MH Wilds
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

All Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Find a complete list of the side quests in MH Wilds here.
Image of Maddison Ahlbrand
Maddison Ahlbrand
|

Published: Mar 1, 2025 12:21 pm

Monster Hunter Wilds will bring you an adventure that feels right at home for fans of the franchise. While there’s an exciting main storyline to follow, it’s best to veer from the main objective and complete some side quests to forge new weapons and armor for your character and Palico.

Recommended Videos

All Side Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunter looking out at the forest in Monster Hunter Wilds.
There’s plenty to do in the forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diving into the world of MHW means farming monster parts for function and, more importantly, fashion. While you can complete some minor assignments prior to completing Chapter 4 of the main storyline, the bulk of them will become available after that point.

Side QuestQuest providerTaskRewards
Flash CourseYour PalicoCapture FlashfliesPalico learns Flashfly Cage support ability, 10 Flash Pod
A Gutsy MoveYour PalicoCapture one Giant VigorwaspPalico learns the Vigorwasp Revival support move, 5 Max Potion, 3 Ancient Potion
Purrfect PlunderingYour PalicoHunt one Guardian Ebony OdogaronPalico learns the support move Plunderang, 5 Nourishing Extract
Rath-from-Above, Go!Your PalicoHunt one QuematricePalico learns the support move Rath-from-Above, 10 large Barrel Bomb
Fishing: Life in the MicrocosmKanyaCatch any fish5 Honey, 5 Sushifish Scale
Seeking the GoldenfishKanyaCatch one Goldenfish5 Honey, 3 Whetfish Fin
Fishing for FlavorKanyaCatch one Gravid Bowfin5 Honey, 3 Jeweled Mullet Roe
Razzle DazzleKanyaCatch one Escunite2 Whetfish Fin, 5 Jeweled Mullet Roe, 3 Gunpowderfish Scale, 5 Sushifish Scale
The Catch of a Lifetime!KanyaCatch one Whopper5 Honey, 5 Gunpowderfish Scale
High-Quality MaterialsGemmaObtain one Chatacabra Hide+ from any ChatacabraKut-Ku Plushi Pendant, 5 Advanced Armor Sphere
Smithy’s Seal of QualityGemmaHunt one Lala BarinaUnlocks Gemma as a Hunting Assistant, 10 Shock Traps, 10 Pitfall Traps
Dareel’s Research ReportDareelCapture one Tracktail Lizard10 Honey
Dareel’s Research Report 2DareelCapture one Ember Rufflizard5 Honey, 10 Might Seed
Dareel’s Special Research ReportDareelCapture one Gillopod5 Honey, 10 Gloamgrass Bud
Samin’s Research ReportSaminCapture one Dapperwing5 Honey, 10 Blue Mushroom
Samin’s Research Report 2SaminCapture one Rime Beetle5 Honey, 10 Mandragora
Samin’s Special Research ReportSaminCapture one Sandstar10 Honey, 5 Wild Herb
Aida’s ApprehensionsAidaHunt one Rompopolo in the Oilwell BasinUnlocks material collection request from Sabar, 5 Quality Bone, 1 Turbid Shrimp
Beware the GypcerosZatohHunt one Gypeceros in the Windward PlainsUnlocks material collection request from Murtabak, 3 Carbalite Ore, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese
Aberrant AtrocityRoveHunt one Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku2 Gracium, 5 Ancient Wyvern Coin
Secure Wounded HollowCobbHunt two Hirabami1 Armorcharm, 5 Hardshell Powder, 8 Advanced Armor Sphere, 3 Wild Seed Oil
What We ProtectAlmaHunt one BlangongaNew Artisan armor design, 10 Ancient Wyvern Coin, 1 large Goldenscale Vase
Fur Damagings are DislikeworthyPlumpeachHunt one Tempered Lala Barina and one Tempered CongalalaUnlocks Field Surveys in the Scarlet Forest, 30 Honey, 3 Delishroom
Make Fluffy DealingsPlumpeachObtain one Vibrant Pelt+ from any CongalalaUnlocks material collection request from Plumpeach, 3 Truffle du Conga, 1 Delishroom
Werner’s Test RunWernerHunt one Guardian DoshagumaWerner unlocked as an available Hunting Assistant, 5 Demon Powder, 10 Mega Barrel Bomb
Astonishing AdaptabilityTasheenSlay one Xu WuMaterial collection from the Rysher unlocked, 10 Dust of Life, 1 Specialty Sild Garlic
As GatekeeperRexHunt 2 Ajarakan1 Powercharm, 3 Monster Chili, 3 Hard Armor Sphere, 5 Mega Armorskin
Succulent ScrapsDogardHunt one GraviosAzuz: Mark of Gratitude Pendant, 1 Firecell Stone, 3 Mud Shrimp
Forest DoshagumaErikCapture one Doshaguma in the Scarlet Forest10 Large Dung Pod, 20 Tranq Bomb
A Leviathan’s TemperY’saiHunt one Tempered BalaharaVariation of Pet Seikret gesture, Seikret Backflip gesture, Play with Seikret’s Tail gesture, Windsinger Mountdress Seikret decoration, Kunafa Greeting gesture, 5 Eastern Honey, 1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese
The Struggle to SurviveRysherHunt one Tempered Xu Wu and one Tempered Ebony OdogaronUnlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Ruins of Wyveria, 3 Specialty Sild Garlic, 10 Dust of Life
Echoing from the CliffsAparHunt one Tempered Blangonga and one Tempered HirabamiUnlocks Field Survey to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Iceshard Cliffs, 5 Ancient Potion, 3 Airy Egg
TroublemakersSabarHunt one Tempered Ajarakan and one Tempered GraviosUnlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Basin, 10 Devil’s Blight, 3 Turbid Shrimp
Continuing ConflictMurtabakHunt one Tempered Rathian and one Tempered QuematriceUnlocks Field Surveys to hunt more than one monster at a time in the Plains
