Comaqchi Carapace location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is teeming with creatures of all sizes. The Comaqchi are on the smaller side, but don’t let that fool you: Its carapace is used to craft other items.

Even though it’s far from the apex predator in the Iceshard Cliffs, this insect’s high-rank version drops ingredients you can use to make other armor—including the legs in the armor set from the region’s leviathan.

Comaqchi Carapace only drops from the High Rank version of this enemy, so if you’re not there yet, keep going through the story. If you’re ready, though, here are our top picks to find Comqachi in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find Comaqchi Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds

That’s a little bit bigger than a Comqachi. Image via Capcom

Our favorite location to find Comaqchi Carapace is zone eight of the Iceshard Cliffs. Two Comaqchi spawn here, just off the Pop-Up Camp in Area 19. As a bonus, this area has three Mining Outcrops, so it’s a good spot to farm for Gracium.

If you need more, you can also head to zones 15 and 18. Both have three spawns, but we recommend the latter here. Zone 18 is fairly undisturbed, while the Comaqchi in zone 15 may flee if large monsters are nearby.

If you’re early into High Rank and looking for Comaqchi Carapace to make the Nerscylla Coil, we doubly recommend the spot in zone eight. Having Gracium is useful in case you’d like to try out different weapons, since the Ore tree is good and relatively cheap. It’s also a good way to stock up on assorted minerals.

These enemies are rarely troublesome, but they can use the stinger to inflict Sleep on you. Your Palico should wake you up soon, but it’s still inconvenient (and that’s about as much as the Comaqchi can do to you).

If hitting these small enemies is proving more trouble than it’s worth, consider temporarily changing the Target Filtering section on the third page of the Camera settings. You can allow or forbid the camera to lock into small monsters here, which might make it easy to land shots on those enemies with a slower weapon. Likewise, you can also use Focus Mode to ensure you’re landing the blows.

