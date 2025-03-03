Gracium location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gracium might be one of the first elusive resources you’ll find in Monster Hunter Wilds. This mining ore only spawns in one biome, but finding it isn’t entirely difficult—though it does rely on some RNG.

In most cases, Gracium is required to advance in the Ore tree, which is an excellent stepping stone for better gear. The third tier of the Iron weapons can give you a good bump in damage, and you may even revisit this tree later as you cross into the upper echelons of the high rank.

Even if you’re already set up with your gear of choice, this ore may come in handy later if you want to try out different weapons, since the Ore tree is a fairly cheap way to make combat-ready gear for other weapons. Here is the best location for Gracium farming we’ve found in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds

This is the best spot to find Gracium, and the view is just a bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best spot to find Gracium is in area eight of the Iceshard Cliffs.

Gracium is a mineral, so it only drops from Mining Outcrops and only in the Cliffs. Area eight has three outcrops in close vicinity to each other, so this is our favorite location by far. This mineral only spawns in the Iceshard Cliffs, so don’t try to find it in other locations. It’s just like Fucium, for instance, which only appears in the Ruins of Wyveria.

Gracium is a rare material, so it may take a few tries to grab it off the outcrop. Keep trying until you hear the classic “ding” signifying you got a better-quality drop. Finding this resource may have you scratching your head if you don’t know where to look, but it didn’t take us long at all to score Gracium in droves with this method.

To gather Gracium more quickly, we recommend setting up the Floating Rock Wall Pop-Up Camp in area 19, which is conveniently just east of zone eight. It’s a safe camp just off where the mineral spawns, so it’s unlikely monsters will topple it. Your biggest concern is if a monster spawns by the outcrops, and even then, that’s what the Ghillie Mantle is for.

Nothing like a good camp nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outcrops reset automatically every 15 minutes, but you can force a refresh on the outcrops by starting a new quest from Alma. This will essentially create a new instance, complete with three mining nodes ripe for the taking. You can also grab the minerals in the quest and use the Return from Quest option from the menu or by speaking to Alma, which should create another instance when you’re back. In our experience, however, this doesn’t work with Field Surveys.

Gracium can also be a valuable material after you've unlocked the full Ore tree, since the last weapon in the tree is a good stepping point toward other

