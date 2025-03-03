Brute Bone location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Crafting your weapons and equipment in Monster Hunter Wilds requires an assortment of items and resources that you have to gather during your travels. Brute Bone is one of the notable item drops you have to find, and it won’t always appear.

You’ll have to search for it in certain places, and even then, there’s a chance you won’t always receive it when you’re trying to loot it. There are a few ways you can increase your chances, though, bringing you one step closer to highly-sought after equipment upgrades to take on the next fearsome monster. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Brute Bone locations in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to find Brute Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

Although Brute Bones are a lower tier spawn, they can be difficult to obtain as they don’t always drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brute Bone is one of the materials in the lower tier that you can find while playing Monster Hunter Wilds. However, you won’t find it from chasing down bone piles in a region. Most bones, such as the Dragonbone Relic or Tough Guardian Bones drop from looting a bone pile. Brute Bones only drop from the Congas, a smaller creature similar to the large Congalala from the Scarlet Forest. The Congas are much easier to defeat, but the chances of them dropping a Brute Bone are only 50 percent every time you carve into one, meaning you’re not guaranteed to receive this resource.

Normally, you would want to scroll to the top for the best rewards and items, but when you’re hunting for Brute Bones, this is the best place to get them. You can find Congas throughout the Scarlet Forest, but many of them should be near the Congalala you have to hunt for this quest. These are much easier to find than the legendary Speartuna.

A Conga only drops Brute Bones when you’re in the low rank region. If you want to return to the low rank Scarlet Forest, you can do this by accepting the Tussle in Pink optional quest when speaking with Alma. This quest is close to the bottom of the optional quest page, and it should have blue one star next to it, indicating it’s a low rank quest.

The Congas regularly in the Scarlet Forest, but you need to return to low rank to get the ones you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repeating the Tussle in Pink quest is the best way to return to the low-rank region in Monster Hunter Wilds while also focusing on your goal. You can do any of the low rank quests Alma offers you, so long as they’re in the Scarlet Forest. The Congas won’t appear in any other region.

The best way to get Brute Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before setting out on this quest, see if you can visit any of the villages and share a meal with them. There’s always a chance they could offer you meal that gives you a harvesting bonus when you’re carving into a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. Alternatively, you can use the Truffle Du Conga ingredient as a finishing touch when crafting a meal, which has the chance to give you another carving attempt on a monster.

Both are great options. Whenever you carve into a Conga, there’s a 50 percent chance you’ll earn a Brute Bone drop. Depending on how many you need, you may have to repeat the Tussle in Pink quest multiple times before you have enough and can return to Gemma to craft the next item in your arsenal.

