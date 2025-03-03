How to catch a Speartuna in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Speartuna is one of the rare resources you’ll need to catch while playing Monster Hunter Wilds, especially if you’re trying to unlock a particular Great Sword. The Speartuna gives you the Speartuna Fin, which you provide to Gemma to craft this mighty ice sword.

The location of the Speartuna is exceptionally tough. There are several factors you need to know to narrow down the habitat of this fish, increasing your chances of catching it. You’ll also need to complete the many side quests associated with the fishing mini-game, as finishing those gives you items that make catching the Speartuna possible. We’ll be breaking down how you can find the Speartuna, and the best way to catch it in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Speartuna location in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Speartuna only appears in region 17 of the Scarlet Forest during the Fallow season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rather than tossing in your fishing line and hoping it appears, the best location to find the Speartuna is on the top part of the Scarlet Forest, in region 17. This is the large area where you’ve likely encountered and fought Uta Duna, the Scarlet Forest’s apex predator, several times during the main story. Thankfully, when you head up to this area for fishing, it’s quiet and shouldn’t have any monsters prowling around that could interrupt you. There’s a pop up camp location you unlock in region 17 that makes traveling to this area much easier.

The Speartuna fish is a rare aquatic life that you have the chance to catch using your fishing rod. You’ll want to work your way through the other side quests you get from Kanya where she asks you to catch specific ones, such as the Goldenfish or the Gravid Bowfin. Of the two, the Gravid is a tricky specimen to catch, much like the Speartuna. You can only find the Speartuna while exploring the Scarlet Forest, and it only comes out during the Fallow season. If you’re not in the Fallow season, make your way to your tent to change the season.

You want to wait to work your way through Kanya’s quests because she gives you lures as you advance through them. When you reach the fourth quest, The Catch of a Lifetime!, she provides you with the Tuff Joint Bait. This is a specific lure that you can use to catch a whopper, a large fish that has a chance to break your line when you’re reeling them closer to you. The Speartuna fish is a whopper; you need this lure to catch it.

How to catch a Speartuna in Monster Hunter Wilds

The only way to catch the Speartuna fish is in region 17 of the Scarlet Forest, using the Tuff Joint Bait during the Fallow season. Even if you meet all of these conditions, though, there’s a good chance the Speartuna won’t be interested in your lure. It normally swims by it without too much care, forcing you to recast and try getting it to bite your bait several times. It took us upwards of an hour before it took a bite of our line, and even then it got away.

Whoppers are massive fish that you need to tire out to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a whopper, the Speartuna is a fish you have to wear down when you’re trying to catch it. You’ll need to move your line the same way it’s moving, swaying it left to right until it gets tired. When it’s in this state, you can attempt to reel it it closer to shore, and repeat the process over again when it finds the strength to swim to the left and right. You’ll have to do this until it gets close enough to shore to where you can fling it into the air.

How to get the Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds

The only way to get the Speartuna Fin is from the Speartuna fish. The Great Sword crafting tree special weapon, the Frozen Speartuna, requires you to have at least one Speartuna Fin. The second version of this weapon demands two, and the third requires three fins. You’ll have to repeat the process of catching several Speartuna fish before you have enough for the final tier of this weapon, but the overall damage and amount of ice element damage you can do with this weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds is well worth it.

