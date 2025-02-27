Kanya has another request for you in Monster Hunter Wilds, and this time, she wants you to track down an elusive Goldenfish. This tricky capture only appears in certain areas, and finding it won’t be easy, especially as it prefers to swim in shady spots.

Knowing the exact location to find the Goldenfish can be challenging. Kanya offers a few hints on where it might linger, but no exact details on how to track it down. To make things that much more difficult, finding the Goldenfish’s preferred waters is one thing, and trying to catch it with your fishing rod is another. But there are a few techniques you can use to increase your chances of catching this picky eater. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a Goldenfish in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find a Goldenfish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Make your way to area eight of the Scarlet Forest, and head behind the waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kanya, the quest giver who asks you to seek out the Goldenfish, does not provide a specific location in Monster Hunter Wilds where you can catch this fish. However, you won’t have to travel far from where it takes you on the quest. You can find it swimming in one of the water holes in the Forest biome. However, you need to find a sensitive location to track it down.

Despite being a bright fish, the Goldenfish prefers to stay in the shade and only appears in underground locations. The location you need to head to is adjacent to area eight. It’s easy to miss this hidden alcove because of how tucked away in the map it is, and it’s not underground. Instead, it’s hidden behind a waterfall, perfect for a Goldenfish that prefers to keep to its privacy.

From here, you can explore a small cave to the side where multiple Goldenfish are swimming around in the waters. You know you’re in the correct area if you see several gold-finned fish swimming in the waters below you. You might even get lucky and catch a Platinumfish that swims around this location.

How to catch a Goldenfish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Swap to the Golden Bughead lure so the Goldenfish is attracted to your hook and lure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the back portion of the cave, the next step is to swap out your lure before casting your line, as the standard lure you’re using won’t do it. You have to use the Golden Bughead lure, which attracts sparkly fish to your hook, making it easier to catch them. You can switch your lure while selecting the Fishing Rod in your menu.

After you have the Golden Bughead lure selected and confirmed, cast your line and wait for the Goldenfish to dive and eat it. Unlike other fish I’ve had to catch in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Goldenfish was more than eager to rush up on the hook and take a bite out of it. Other fish were forcing me to wiggle the line or lure them closer to it before they’d take a bite.

Once you’ve caught the Goldenfish, the last step is to return to Kanya and report your findings. She’ll be thrilled you were able to complete this side quest, rewarding you with three Whetfish Fins and five Honey.

You can now expect to catch more interesting and helpful fish throughout your playthrough of Monster Hunter Wilds. Don’t be afraid to look in difficult-to-find places, as some fish prefer these locations and you can find elusive materials you can’t get anywhere else.

