Bird Wyvern Gem location in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are several resources and monster parts you need to obtain to upgrade your gear throughout your playthrough of Monster Hunter Wilds. One of the more difficult items to obtain is the Bird Wyvern Gem, a rare item that only appears in select monsters.

Recommended Videos

The Bird Wyvern Gem is a critical item you’ll need to complete a handful of weapons and armor. Knowing where to find it is essential, but the best way to get it to drop from a monster is also good to know, too. A monster might have a higher chance of dropping if you break a particular body piece or cut through a wound. Here’s what you need to know about the Bird Wyvern Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get the Bird Wyvern Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Bird Wyvern Gem is a possible reward for defeating a Bird Wyvern monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bird Wyvern Gem only has a chance to drop off of a monster classified as a bird wyvern. There are only a handful of these creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds, notably the Gypceros and the Yian Kut-Ku. These two monsters appear after you complete the main story in the game, which means you won’t encounter them until the credits start roll.

From there, the Yian Kut-Ku is a monster you can encounter first, and you have to capture it during the main story quest New Ecosystems in chapter 4-1. After you capture it, the Yian Kut-Ku can appear in the wild while exploring the Scarlet Forest or the Iceshard Cliffs. It’ll be around the time you can start working on getting Fucium Ore.

However, the Bird Wyvern Gem has an exceptionally low chance of dropping from both monsters. The low chance means you might have to challenge this monster to a fight multiple times before you get lucky enough and it appears. There are ways you can increase your chances of getting this rare item, bringing you one step closer to the latest equipment piece you want to add to your hunter’s arsenal.

The best way to get the Bird Wyvern Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

A good way to increase your chances of getting a Bird Wyvern Gem is by exploring the Iceshard Cliffs. Both Gypceros and Yian Kut-Ku have an opportunity to appear in this area, meaning if you’re hunting down one in the open environment portion of Monster Hunter Wilds, there’s a chance the other monster could also appear.

The Bird Wyvern Gem has the same chance to drop from a Gypceros as it does from a Yian Kut-Ku. There’s a three percent chance of it dropping as a target reward from completing a quest featuring either monster, and there’s a five percent chance to get it when carving the creature after you defeat it. Because you get it from carving, you’ll always be better off slaying this creature if you’re hunting down a Bird Wyvern Gem.

Also, make sure you eat the right food before hunting both monsters. Because the Bird Wyvern Gem has the highest chance to drop when you carve the creature, eating a shared meal from the villages could give you a chance to add another carving attempt from a creature. It’s a good way to increase your chances of pulling the Bird Wyvern Gem rather than queueing up another quest, or hoping that a Yian Kut-Ku or a Gypceros appears on your map.

After you get the Bird Wyvern Gem, bring it to Gemma, who can assist you in crafting it into a helpful item. It’ll be time to return to the Iceshard Cliffs to track the Yian Kut-Ku or Gypceros down whenever you need another. Between the two, I’d recommend focusing on the Gypceros. The poisonous weapons you can craft using its parts have always been excellent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy