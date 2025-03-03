Fucium Ore location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Materials are crucial to upgrading your weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds because not having the right gear can quickly end any quest you are on. Fucium Ore is one of the many materials you need.

Unlike Monster resources in Monster Hunter Wilds, you harvest Fucium Ore from Mining Outcrops scattered across the map. The resource you receive will be random, however, with each Mining Outcrop providing three materials upon harvesting.

If you need Fucium Ore to upgrade your gear and aren’t sure where to get your hands on it, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Crucial for crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain Fucium Ore in the Ruins of Wyveria region in Monster Hunter Wilds, but you must be in the High Rank zone. Like many other materials, you can’t get Fucium Ore in the Low Rank, from our experience.

The Ruins of Wyveria region is visited in the main story but cannot be immediately accessed afterwards. Instead, you can visit Ruins of Wyveria once you reach Hunter Rank 20. Prior to that, attempting to visit the region will lead your character to state they will “leave it to the Astrum Unit” to explore.

Fucium Ore is a rare resource, so it may take several attempts at harvesting Mining Outcrops to get it. In that case, it’s worth remembering that Mining Outcrops refresh every 15 minutes, at which stage they are available to harvest again—but you should manage to collect Fucium Ore in the first go.

Although you cannot directly track Fucium Ore as a material, you can set a waypoint to any Mining Outcrop discovered on the map for your Seikret to automatically travel to while mounted. Use our interactive map above if you haven’t found many Mining Outcrops yet.

Mining Outcrops with Fucium Ore as a potential reward are found throughout the Ruins of Wyveria region, though there are a few located in the first level right by the Base Camp in the region—which are by far the easiest to farm due to their close proximity.

Though you can venture into the deeper regions, I’ve found it can easily be distracting so, instead, I focused my attention on the Mining Outcrops nearest to Base Camp and jumped into Optional Quests whenever I needed to wait for them to respawn.

