All Palico Level rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds

You’ll quickly learn that your Palico is your best friend in Monster Hunter Wilds. Your feline companion will offer you support in every fight, and they level up alongside you to improve your odds as the hunts get harder.

All Palico Level rewards in MH Wilds

Make sure to check out your Palico’s stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your furry friend is small but mighty. They start by simply helping you out in combat with attacks, but if you put in the extra work to do their side quests, you can unlock additional essential combat and support abilities. You’ll unlock the Palico quests by progressing in the game and interacting with your furry companion. Each quest focuses on seeking out endemic life or monsters in the game’s massive open world. Here are all the available Palico level rewards and how to get them in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Quest Task Reward Healing Help Capture a Vigorwasp with your item bar’s Creature Net. It is found in the Desert Oasis area during good weather conditions. Vigorwasp healing ability Flash Course Capture Flashflies with your item bar’s Creature Net. They are found in any caves during the day, or in the Oasis area during the evening. Flashflies combat ability A Gutsy Move Capture a Giant Vigorwasp with your item bar’s Creature Net. They are often found in the water areas like the Oasis flying near large bodies of water. Your Palico can revive you when you are KO’d Rath-from-Above, Go! Hunt a Quematrice in the Windwards Plains region. Your Palico will deploy the new tool during the fight and you will permanently unlock it after the monster is slayed. New combat ability that shoots enemies Purrfect Plundering Hunt a Guardian Ebony Odogaron in the Ruins of Wyveria region. During this fight, your Palico will find the Purrfect Plunderer tool, and you will permanently unlock it after the monster is slayed. Enhances the Palico’s looting skills with Purrfect Plunderer ability

You can view your Palico’s current stats by heading into your main menu and selecting the Info tab. The Palico Info option contains the cat’s Defense Status, Attack Status, overall health, and level. You can also take a closer look at your Palico’s armor stats here, so make sure to keep upgrading their armor and weapons at the Smithy as you progress in the game. If you are not a fan of some of the game’s more unique Palico armor sets that hide your adorable furry friend, you can head to your tent and tab over to the Palico’s equipment options. In this menu, you can opt to hide all Palico armor.

