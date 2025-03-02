Your Palico provides a ton of support while you hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds—but its constant jibber-jabber can be annoying.

It’s no surprise that the human voice lines for Palico aren’t a fan-favorite feature, considering the new feature was met with harsh criticism in the game’s beta. Fortunately, the devs listened to the community and provided a couple of ways to turn off your Palico’s voice lines.

That said, here’s how to mute your Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to turn off your Palico’s voice in Monster Hunter Wilds

Not a word from you anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to mute your Palico is by pressing open your Options menu (Esc on PC) and selecting Felyne Language instead of using Set Voice Type under the Audio settings. By doing so, all of your Palico’s conversations will turn into cat-like words like “meow rwah nyah.”

Considering your Palico constantly interacts with you, the cat noises won’t break your immersion, and you can read what it says through subtitles. The human voice line for the Palico is enabled by default in the language you chose for the game—which you can also toggle off (by enabling Felyne Language) during the new character creation process or while editing your Palico’s appearance in your tent.

Can you complete your quests without your Palico?

If you wish to go a step further and completely get rid of your companion, you can walk into your tent and change Palico Deployment Status to Standby instead of Deploy.

You can sail through your quests without the help of your Palico once you’re familiar with your loadout and the game’s mechanics. During the fights, Palicos can take aggro from the monsters and heal you when required—but they aren’t necessary for a solo adventure, especially when you learn how to evade incoming attacks and position yourself better.

