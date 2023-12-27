Resolution Race tournament comes with rewards to celebrate the end of 2023 in Monopoly GO.

The Resolution Race tournament kicks off in Monopoly GO, bringing lots of free dice, Peg-E Tokens, and more to jumpstart your New Year’s celebrations in-game. As always, your objective is to advance through the tournament’s milestones by gathering tokens on Railroad squares.

All Resolution Race rewards, milestones, and prizes in Monopoly GO The Resolution Race tournament could be one of this year’s final tournaments in Monopoly GO to offer Peg-E Tokens, which stay available as long as Prize Drop is active in the game. You can also earn up to 3,110 rolls and two Blue Sticker Packs through the tournament’s milestones. Remember, the event wraps up on Dec. 28 at 12pm CT. Milestone Points Rewards 1 50 Dice x 35 2 40 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 3 80 Peg-E Tokens x 5 4 120 5-Minute High Roller 5 140 Dice x 100 6 150 Cash 7 130 Peg-E Tokens x 10 8 160 Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars) 9 180 Dice x 150 10 200 Peg-E Tokens x 15 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars) 12 225 Dice x 175 13 275 Peg-E Tokens x 20 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 15 400 Dice x 275 16 375 Cash 17 425 Peg-E Tokens x 50 18 500 Cash 19 600 Dice x 400 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 22 700 Peg-E Tokens x 80 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 Dice x 675 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 Peg-E Tokens x 100 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 Dice x 1,300 Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list.