Resolution Race tournament comes with rewards to celebrate the end of 2023 in Monopoly GO.

The Resolution Race tournament kicks off in Monopoly GO, bringing lots of free dice, Peg-E Tokens, and more to jumpstart your New Year’s celebrations in-game. As always, your objective is to advance through the tournament’s milestones by gathering tokens on Railroad squares.

All Resolution Race rewards, milestones, and prizes in Monopoly GO

The Resolution Race tournament could be one of this year’s final tournaments in Monopoly GO to offer Peg-E Tokens, which stay available as long as Prize Drop is active in the game. You can also earn up to 3,110 rolls and two Blue Sticker Packs through the tournament’s milestones. Remember, the event wraps up on Dec. 28 at 12pm CT.

MilestonePointsRewards
150Dice x 35
240Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
380Peg-E Tokens x 5
41205-Minute High Roller
5140Dice x 100
6150Cash
7130Peg-E Tokens x 10
8160Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
9180Dice x 150
10200Peg-E Tokens x 15
11250Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
12225Dice x 175
13275Peg-E Tokens x 20
14300 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
15400Dice x 275
16375Cash
17425Peg-E Tokens x 50
18500Cash
19600Dice x 400
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
22700Peg-E Tokens x 80
23800Cash
241,000Dice x 675
25900Cash
261,300Peg-E Tokens x 100
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,000Dice x 1,300

All Resolution Race leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO

In the Resolution Race tournament in Monopoly GO, your final rewards depend on your ranking when the event ends. The more tokens you gather, the higher your score and placement in the game, giving you extra prizes.

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Emote, Five-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Emote, Five-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Emote Five-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
16th to 50th placeCash

Resolution Race is working just like the Mistletoe tournament it’s replacing. You get the following points from the Railroad squares minigames:

Shutdown

  • Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

As the New Year approaches, stay alert for bonus events in Monopoly GO. There’s a good chance a new Golden Blitz will pop up soon, offering an ideal chance to snag any gold stickers you might still be missing.

