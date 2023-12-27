The Resolution Race tournament kicks off in Monopoly GO, bringing lots of free dice, Peg-E Tokens, and more to jumpstart your New Year’s celebrations in-game. As always, your objective is to advance through the tournament’s milestones by gathering tokens on Railroad squares.
All Resolution Race rewards, milestones, and prizes in Monopoly GO
The Resolution Race tournament could be one of this year’s final tournaments in Monopoly GO to offer Peg-E Tokens, which stay available as long as Prize Drop is active in the game. You can also earn up to 3,110 rolls and two Blue Sticker Packs through the tournament’s milestones. Remember, the event wraps up on Dec. 28 at 12pm CT.
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|50
|Dice x 35
|2
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|3
|80
|Peg-E Tokens x 5
|4
|120
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|140
|Dice x 100
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|130
|Peg-E Tokens x 10
|8
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
|9
|180
|Dice x 150
|10
|200
|Peg-E Tokens x 15
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
|12
|225
|Dice x 175
|13
|275
|Peg-E Tokens x 20
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|15
|400
|Dice x 275
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|Peg-E Tokens x 50
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|Dice x 400
|20
|650
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|22
|700
|Peg-E Tokens x 80
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|Dice x 675
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|Peg-E Tokens x 100
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|Dice x 1,300
All Resolution Race leaderboard rewards in Monopoly GO
In the Resolution Race tournament in Monopoly GO, your final rewards depend on your ranking when the event ends. The more tokens you gather, the higher your score and placement in the game, giving you extra prizes.
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, Emote, Five-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, Emote, Five-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, Emote Five-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, Emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, Emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, Emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, Emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash, Emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|16th to 50th place
|Cash
Resolution Race is working just like the Mistletoe tournament it’s replacing. You get the following points from the Railroad squares minigames:
Shutdown
- Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
- Successful attack (+4 Tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small heist (+4 Tokens)
- Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
- Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
- Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)
As the New Year approaches, stay alert for bonus events in Monopoly GO. There’s a good chance a new Golden Blitz will pop up soon, offering an ideal chance to snag any gold stickers you might still be missing.