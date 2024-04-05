Monopoly GO Partner event: All Fountain Partners rewards

Playing with friends in Monopoly GO matters through the Fountain Partners event, featuring milestones packed with prizes as you earn points with your four gaming friends.

The April Partner event, called Fountain Partners, will drop into Monopoly GO on April 6. Partner events are all about working together with your friends. The Partner event arrives shortly after Treasure Hunt, offering you another chance to earn unique rewards. At time of writing, there isn’t a Wild Sticker in the Fountain Partners rewards. All early rewards are courtesy of Monopoly GO wiki and will be updated when the Partner event goes live.

Every Monopoly GO Fountain Partners reward and milestone

Put together a crew to unlock the grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The point threshold to complete the fifth milestone with each friend is 80,000. Rewards at each of the five milestones range from Dice and Stickers to flash events like High Roller and cash. Completing a milestone gives both you and your partner the same reward.

Milestone Points Fountain Partner rewards One 2,500 200 Dice Two 6,000 Cash Three 13,000 Red Chest: 200 to 300 Dice, Wheel Boost, Cash Four 26,500 Yellow Chest: 300 to 500 Dice, High Roller, Pink Sticker pack Five 32,000 Green Chest: 400 to 600 Dice, Sticker Boom, Blue Sticker pack, Cash

Completing all five milestones in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners event with each of your four friends/partners unlocks a grand prize for all of you.

New game piece token, Clam Shell Mr. M token

A Purple five-star Sticker pack

5,000 Dice

How to play Monopoly GO Fountain Partners event

All Monopoly GO Partner events require you to have reached board five to participate. New players interested in playing can get a head start through free Dice. When the Fountain Partners event begins, you’ll invite up to four friends or accept up to four friend requests to play in the event.

With each friend, you’ll have five milestones you need to complete, with each offering a variety of rewards from flash events to Dice and cash. When you complete a milestone, both you and your partner get the reward. Finish the fifth milestone with all four friends and collect a grand prize that includes a game piece token, Sticker pack, and Dice.

How to complete all five Monopoly GO Partner event milestones

Completing all five milestones with each of your Monopoly GO partners requires Dice to roll for Partner tokens. Tokens allow you to spin the Partner wheel for points. Increase your token multiplier to earn higher point values. The first day of the Partner event is a good time to stock up on Partner tokens, allowing you to choose the highest multiplier when spinning the Partner wheel.

Should you run low on Dice, be sure to trade Monopoly GO Stickers so that sets in the Making Music Sticker album are unlocked to earn Dice for rolls. You can also take advantage of flash events like Builder’s Bash to earn even more Stickers and Dice.

