Monopoly GO: New Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones (March 11 to 12)

Another returning Monopoly GO tournament called Showroom Show Off will be live from March 11 to 12, containing more Hot Rod Wheel tokens than the first iteration had.

Scopely has reintroduced the Monopoly GO tournament Showroom Show Off for another 24 hours. But this second iteration has more Hot Rod Wheel tokens as rewards than the first. The Dice reward is the same as before, although you can stock up on some through the free Dice links. With the Hot Rod Partner event ending in two days, the extra Wheel tokens are a nice surprise. And the addition of a Golden Blitz would be even better.

List of new Showroom Show off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The new Showroom Show off rewards in Monopoly GO have up to 2,485 Hot Rod Wheel tokens, offering a whopping 170 through the first milestone and 600 through milestone 28. You can still get 4,395 Dice, and there’s a Mega Heist at milestone 17.

Milestone Token/Points New Showroom Show Off rewards One 45 170 Hot Rod Wheel tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 190 Hot Rod Wheel tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 200 Hot Rod Wheel tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 225 Hot Rod Wheel tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 280 Hot Rod Wheel tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 800 400 Hot Rod Wheel tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 420 Hot Rod Wheel tokens 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 600 Hot Rod Wheel tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Showroom Show off rewards end?

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards end on March 12 at around 11:58am CT. This is the second iteration of the tournament, offering more Wheel tokens as rewards than the first.

How to rank at the top of Showroom Show Off leaderboard in Monopoly GO

Tournaments in Monopoly GO require you to land on a Railroad tile, which opens the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. When the tournament first starts or when you first log on for the day after the tournament has begun, be sure to use the highest Dice multiplier when you’re in range of a Railroad tile. Starting strong puts you at the top of the leaderboard. As long as you continue playing Monopoly GO when you see the ranking drop, you’ll typically rank in the top 10.