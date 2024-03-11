Category:
Monopoly GO: New Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones (March 11 to 12)

More Wheel tokens for the Partner event.
Mar 11, 2024
Another returning Monopoly GO tournament called Showroom Show Off will be live from March 11 to 12, containing more Hot Rod Wheel tokens than the first iteration had. 

Scopely has reintroduced the Monopoly GO tournament Showroom Show Off for another 24 hours. But this second iteration has more Hot Rod Wheel tokens as rewards than the first. The Dice reward is the same as before, although you can stock up on some through the free Dice links. With the Hot Rod Partner event ending in two days, the extra Wheel tokens are a nice surprise. And the addition of a Golden Blitz would be even better. 

List of new Showroom Show off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The new Showroom Show off rewards in Monopoly GO have up to 2,485 Hot Rod Wheel tokens, offering a whopping 170 through the first milestone and 600 through milestone 28. You can still get 4,395 Dice, and there’s a Mega Heist at milestone 17. 

MilestoneToken/PointsNew Showroom Show Off rewards
One45170 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90190 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140200 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
11260Cash
12275225 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425280 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
21800400 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300420 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200600 Hot Rod Wheel tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Showroom Show off rewards end?

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards end on March 12 at around 11:58am CT. This is the second iteration of the tournament, offering more Wheel tokens as rewards than the first. 

How to rank at the top of Showroom Show Off leaderboard in Monopoly GO

Tournaments in Monopoly GO require you to land on a Railroad tile, which opens the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. When the tournament first starts or when you first log on for the day after the tournament has begun, be sure to use the highest Dice multiplier when you’re in range of a Railroad tile. Starting strong puts you at the top of the leaderboard. As long as you continue playing Monopoly GO when you see the ranking drop, you’ll typically rank in the top 10.

