Monopoly GO May Treasure Hunt: Nocturnal Treasures rewards

A Treasure Hunt is returning to Monopoly GO through Nocturnal Treasures, showcasing rewards like dice and a Wild Sticker.

A Treasure Hunt main event within Monopoly GO is a great way to score rewards that rarely appear through daily events like tournaments and solo events. Of all the main events, Treasure Hunts are my favorite as you have some form of control over the progress you make. The May Nocturnal Treasures Hunt will include unique rewards like a new game-piece Token, Shield, and Wild Sticker. And that doesn’t include the 4,550 dice you can earn by completing all 20 levels of the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt.

All Nocturnal Treasure Monopoly GO rewards

Roll for Pickaxe tokens to maximize Treasure Hunt rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 20 Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt boards through Nocturnal Treasures will earn you 4,550 Dice, a Wild Sticker, three Sticker packs, a Chubby Cheeks Token, and a Lunar Sentinel Shield. All early rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and we’ll confirm the Nocturnal Treasures rewards when the main event goes live.

Nocturnal Treasures levels Board size Nocturnal Treasures rewards One Four by Four 50 Dice Two Five by Five Cash Three Seven by Four 100 Dice Four Six by Five Cash, Orange Sticker pack, and five Pickaxe tokens Five Seven by Seven 200 Dice Six Eight by Five 250 Dice Seven Six by Seven Cash Eight Four by Five 100 Dice Nine Six by Six 250 Dice 10 Five by Seven Cash, Pink Sticker pack, and 10 Pickaxe tokens 11 Eight by Four 250 Dice 12 Seven by Seven Lunar Sentinel Shield 13 Four by Four 150 Dice 14 Seven by Six 500 Dice 15 Eight by Seven Blue Sticker pack 16 Four by Four 200 Dice 17 Eight by Six 400 Dice and 15 Pickaxe tokens 18 Seven by Seven Chubby Cheeks Token 19 Four by Six Cash 20 Eight by Seven 2,500 Dice. cash, and one Wild Sticker

All Nocturnal Treasures rewards are earned by collecting Pickaxe tokens. You can collect these tokens daily through Quick Wins, tournaments, solo events, and sometimes as Pickups on the Monopoly GO board. You may also find small rewards like dice and Pickaxes through random blocks. This was added during the April Treasure Hunt and could continue through the May Nocturnal Treasures Hunt.

Nocturnal Treasures Monopoly GO tips and tricks

The Nocturnal Treasure Hunt features 20 boards of various sizes, requiring you to “dig” with a Pickaxe token to uncover hidden treasures. Remember the size of treasures you dig up as they will remain the same throughout the Treasure Hunt. Use the size of the treasure to determine the blocks you need to dig. This is crucial when half the board has already been dug up.

Take your time solving the Treasure Hunt puzzles as the main event isn’t like Partners. Instead of spinning a wheel and randomly getting points to unlock milestones, you have control over which block to dig in on a board. Don’t be afraid to use your dice rolls when playing daily as it typically takes around 100 Pickaxe tokens to complete a Treasure Hunt. I like to roll consistently at a multiplier of 20 and only increase to 50 when I feel confident my Token will land on a tile I want to hit. And don’t sleep on the Wild Sticker level 20 reward. You may roll up to 5,000 dice to earn Pickaxe tokens and the Wild Sticker has the potential to replace a chunk of those rolls.

