Monopoly GO May Treasure Hunt: Nocturnal Treasures rewards

A Treasure Hunt is returning to Monopoly GO through Nocturnal Treasures, showcasing rewards like dice and a Wild Sticker.
A Treasure Hunt main event within Monopoly GO is a great way to score rewards that rarely appear through daily events like tournaments and solo events. Of all the main events, Treasure Hunts are my favorite as you have some form of control over the progress you make. The May Nocturnal Treasures Hunt will include unique rewards like a new game-piece Token, Shield, and Wild Sticker. And that doesn’t include the 4,550 dice you can earn by completing all 20 levels of the Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt.
All Nocturnal Treasure Monopoly GO rewards
Completing all 20 Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt boards through Nocturnal Treasures will earn you 4,550 Dice, a Wild Sticker, three Sticker packs, a Chubby Cheeks Token, and a Lunar Sentinel Shield. All early rewards were data mined by the Monopoly GO wiki and we’ll confirm the Nocturnal Treasures rewards when the main event goes live.
|Nocturnal Treasures levels
|Board size
|Nocturnal Treasures rewards
|One
|Four by Four
|50 Dice
|Two
|Five by Five
|Cash
|Three
|Seven by Four
|100 Dice
|Four
|Six by Five
|Cash, Orange Sticker pack, and five Pickaxe tokens
|Five
|Seven by Seven
|200 Dice
|Six
|Eight by Five
|250 Dice
|Seven
|Six by Seven
|Cash
|Eight
|Four by Five
|100 Dice
|Nine
|Six by Six
|250 Dice
|10
|Five by Seven
|Cash, Pink Sticker pack, and 10 Pickaxe tokens
|
|11
|Eight by Four
|250 Dice
|12
|Seven by Seven
|Lunar Sentinel Shield
|13
|Four by Four
|150 Dice
|14
|Seven by Six
|500 Dice
|15
|Eight by Seven
|Blue Sticker pack
|16
|Four by Four
|200 Dice
|17
|Eight by Six
|400 Dice and 15 Pickaxe tokens
|18
|Seven by Seven
|Chubby Cheeks Token
|19
|Four by Six
|Cash
|20
|Eight by Seven
|2,500 Dice. cash, and one Wild Sticker
All Nocturnal Treasures rewards are earned by collecting Pickaxe tokens. You can collect these tokens daily through Quick Wins, tournaments, solo events, and sometimes as Pickups on the Monopoly GO board. You may also find small rewards like dice and Pickaxes through random blocks. This was added during the April Treasure Hunt and could continue through the May Nocturnal Treasures Hunt.
Nocturnal Treasures Monopoly GO tips and tricks
The Nocturnal Treasure Hunt features 20 boards of various sizes, requiring you to “dig” with a Pickaxe token to uncover hidden treasures. Remember the size of treasures you dig up as they will remain the same throughout the Treasure Hunt. Use the size of the treasure to determine the blocks you need to dig. This is crucial when half the board has already been dug up.
Take your time solving the Treasure Hunt puzzles as the main event isn’t like Partners. Instead of spinning a wheel and randomly getting points to unlock milestones, you have control over which block to dig in on a board. Don’t be afraid to use your dice rolls when playing daily as it typically takes around 100 Pickaxe tokens to complete a Treasure Hunt. I like to roll consistently at a multiplier of 20 and only increase to 50 when I feel confident my Token will land on a tile I want to hit. And don’t sleep on the Wild Sticker level 20 reward. You may roll up to 5,000 dice to earn Pickaxe tokens and the Wild Sticker has the potential to replace a chunk of those rolls.