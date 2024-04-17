How to get free Tokens in Monopoly GO

Tokens in Monopoly GO are cosmetic game pieces that can earn additional rewards by building up your collection, but they don’t drop often.

Everybody who plays Monopoly GO has certain areas of focus while playing, whether finishing first in a tournament or collecting cosmetics. My wife is all about leveling up boards, having passed board 200 sometime in early April while collecting Tokens and Shields is more my jam. No matter what your focus is in Monopoly GO, you’ll need Dice to roll, so be sure to collect off free Dice links that drop daily and save them when there’s nothing worth rolling for.

How to collect Monopoly GO Tokens

You can find Tokens in Monopoly GO through a variety of events if you know where to look. Daily events, like Tournaments and Solo events, may offer a Token on an average of around once a month. Each Sticker album, like the Making Music album, offers at least one Token. Main events, like the Anniversary Treasure Hunt or a Partner event, will typically have at least one Token as a reward. On rare occasions, Scopely will offer a free Token for logging in or completing the daily rewards.

Where are Monopoly GO Tokens stored?

All Monopoly GO Tokens are located through the tab called My Showroom. To access your Showroom, press the three horizontal lines located next to your Shields at the top of the screen. The third tab down is My Showroom. Located in My Showroom are your Token, Shield, and emote collections. Tokens are located through the first circular tab at the bottom of the screen once in My Showroom.

How to collect Monopoly GO rewards from Tokens

Completing a full row of Tokens unlocks rewards like Stickers, Dice, cash, mystery boxes, and chests. As you collect more Tokens, the rewards improve. The same is applied to collecting Shields and emotes, although emote rewards are typically lower than Tokens and Shields.

