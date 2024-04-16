The Anniversary Treasures logo in Monopoly GO on an orange and white blurry background.
Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures rewards

Another dig minigame is live with a Wild Sticker reward.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 08:00 am

The new dig minigame, Anniversary Treasures, is now live in Monopoly GO. It offers the usual rewards of this high-value event, including new exclusive player tokens, shields, and a Wild Sticker among the later milestones. Grab your pickaxes and start digging.

Recommended Videos

All rewards in Anniversary Treasures – Monopoly GO

Anniversary Treasures in Monopoly GO features 20 treasure hunt panels, each offering its own set of rewards. As you progress through these panels, they expand in size, but the rewards become increasingly valuable and intriguing, making your investment worthwhile. These rewards include additional dice, rarer Sticker Packs, and even exclusive cosmetic items unlikely to be available in future events. This is why participating in this Treasure Hunt is generally a good idea. The event concludes on April 20 at 2:59pm CT.

LevelAnniversary Treasures Rewards
One50 dice
TwoCash
Three100 dice
FourOrange Sticker Pack (two stars), Cash, 200 dice
FiveCash
Six200 dice
SevenCash
Eight300 dice
NineCash, five Pickaxes, 400 dice
10Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
11250 dice
12Anniversary Elegance shield
13350 dice
14Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
15400 dice
16Tiara player token
1715 Pickaxes
18500 dice
19Cash
20Cash, 2500 dice, Wild Sticker

Event highlights include the Anniversary Elegance shield skin, available at milestone 12, the Tiara player token at milestone 16, and the Wild Sticker at milestone 20. The two cosmetic items are exclusive to the Anniversary Treasures event, while the Wild Sticker is a particularly rare special sticker available only during treasure hunts and occasionally during Partner Events. This sticker can be exchanged for any missing sticker in your current album, including Gold Stickers.

How to get more pickaxes for Anniversary Treasures

A pickaxe token on a grey map background.
Get as many as you can. Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

To participate in Anniversary Treasures, you need to use the Pickaxe tokens collected from main events, tournaments, Quick Wins, and pretty much any other ongoing event while this Treasure Hunt is active. The most fruitful sources are usually main events like Anniversary Bash or tournaments such as Anniversary Awards, which offer hundreds of Pickaxes across their milestones, alongside additional rewards like extra dice and more Sticker Packs. However, don’t overlook Quick Wins and free gifts from the Shop. While these sources provide a smaller number of Pickaxes, they accumulate throughout the event, and can ultimately be the difference between completing the treasure hunt or falling short at the later milestones.

We are currently playing through the event to confirm the milestones. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
The Anniversary Bash logo in Monopoly GO over an orange and white blurry background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
The Anniversary Bash logo in Monopoly GO over an orange and white blurry background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.