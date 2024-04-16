All Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures rewards

The new dig minigame, Anniversary Treasures, is now live in Monopoly GO. It offers the usual rewards of this high-value event, including new exclusive player tokens, shields, and a Wild Sticker among the later milestones. Grab your pickaxes and start digging.

All rewards in Anniversary Treasures – Monopoly GO

Anniversary Treasures in Monopoly GO features 20 treasure hunt panels, each offering its own set of rewards. As you progress through these panels, they expand in size, but the rewards become increasingly valuable and intriguing, making your investment worthwhile. These rewards include additional dice, rarer Sticker Packs, and even exclusive cosmetic items unlikely to be available in future events. This is why participating in this Treasure Hunt is generally a good idea. The event concludes on April 20 at 2:59pm CT.

Level Anniversary Treasures Rewards One 50 dice Two Cash Three 100 dice Four Orange Sticker Pack (two stars), Cash, 200 dice Five Cash Six 200 dice Seven Cash Eight 300 dice Nine Cash, five Pickaxes, 400 dice 10 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 11 250 dice 12 Anniversary Elegance shield 13 350 dice 14 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 15 400 dice 16 Tiara player token 17 15 Pickaxes 18 500 dice 19 Cash 20 Cash, 2500 dice, Wild Sticker

Event highlights include the Anniversary Elegance shield skin, available at milestone 12, the Tiara player token at milestone 16, and the Wild Sticker at milestone 20. The two cosmetic items are exclusive to the Anniversary Treasures event, while the Wild Sticker is a particularly rare special sticker available only during treasure hunts and occasionally during Partner Events. This sticker can be exchanged for any missing sticker in your current album, including Gold Stickers.

How to get more pickaxes for Anniversary Treasures

To participate in Anniversary Treasures, you need to use the Pickaxe tokens collected from main events, tournaments, Quick Wins, and pretty much any other ongoing event while this Treasure Hunt is active. The most fruitful sources are usually main events like Anniversary Bash or tournaments such as Anniversary Awards, which offer hundreds of Pickaxes across their milestones, alongside additional rewards like extra dice and more Sticker Packs. However, don’t overlook Quick Wins and free gifts from the Shop. While these sources provide a smaller number of Pickaxes, they accumulate throughout the event, and can ultimately be the difference between completing the treasure hunt or falling short at the later milestones.

We are currently playing through the event to confirm the milestones.

