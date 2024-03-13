Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones

Scopely is rolling into the Irish luck through a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Horseshoe Games, featuring Dice, Stickers, and a Mega Heist.

Start times for the Monopoly GO tournament Horseshoe Games and the main event are later than normal as the Hot Rod Partner event with Wheel tokens comes to an end. Typically, the solo event, like Shamrock Shenanigans, starts in the morning while the tournament drops around 12pm CT. But on March 13, the tournament will drop first. You can catch a Sticker Boom by playing both as the event includes Railroad tiles as a part of its objective, starting around 5pm CT. The extra stickers can also help when the next Golden Blitz drops.

Full list of Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Featuring 25 milestones, the Horseshoe Games rewards include up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. A High Roller special event unlocks through milestone four, and a Mega Heist is at milestone eight.

Milestone Tokens/Points Horseshoe Games rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games rewards end?

All Horseshoe Games rewards end on March 14 at around 12:58pm CT. Since Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the U.S., tournaments in Monopoly GO have been starting and ending an hour later.

Ranking up the Horseshoe Games leaderboard in Monopoly GO for more rewards

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. The Horseshoe Games tournament runs alongside the Shamrock Shenanigans solo event, which includes Railroad and Chance tiles in its objective. To rank at the top of the leaderboard and gain more Horseshoe Games rewards, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re near a Monopoly GO Chance or Railroad tile.