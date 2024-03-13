Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones

Scopely is rolling into the Irish luck through a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Horseshoe Games, featuring Dice, Stickers, and a Mega Heist.
Start times for the Monopoly GO tournament Horseshoe Games and the main event are later than normal as the Hot Rod Partner event with Wheel tokens comes to an end. Typically, the solo event, like Shamrock Shenanigans, starts in the morning while the tournament drops around 12pm CT. But on March 13, the tournament will drop first. You can catch a Sticker Boom by playing both as the event includes Railroad tiles as a part of its objective, starting around 5pm CT. The extra stickers can also help when the next Golden Blitz drops.
Full list of Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Featuring 25 milestones, the Horseshoe Games rewards include up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. A High Roller special event unlocks through milestone four, and a Mega Heist is at milestone eight.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Horseshoe Games rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games rewards end?
All Horseshoe Games rewards end on March 14 at around 12:58pm CT. Since Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the U.S., tournaments in Monopoly GO have been starting and ending an hour later.
Ranking up the Horseshoe Games leaderboard in Monopoly GO for more rewards
The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. The Horseshoe Games tournament runs alongside the Shamrock Shenanigans solo event, which includes Railroad and Chance tiles in its objective. To rank at the top of the leaderboard and gain more Horseshoe Games rewards, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re near a Monopoly GO Chance or Railroad tile.