Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones

Stock up on Dice by ranking at the top of the leaderboard.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:00 pm
Scopely is rolling into the Irish luck through a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Horseshoe Games, featuring Dice, Stickers, and a Mega Heist. 

Start times for the Monopoly GO tournament Horseshoe Games and the main event are later than normal as the Hot Rod Partner event with Wheel tokens comes to an end. Typically, the solo event, like Shamrock Shenanigans, starts in the morning while the tournament drops around 12pm CT. But on March 13, the tournament will drop first. You can catch a Sticker Boom by playing both as the event includes Railroad tiles as a part of its objective, starting around 5pm CT. The extra stickers can also help when the next Golden Blitz drops.

Full list of Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Featuring 25 milestones, the Horseshoe Games rewards include up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. A High Roller special event unlocks through milestone four, and a Mega Heist is at milestone eight. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsHorseshoe Games rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games rewards end?

All Horseshoe Games rewards end on March 14 at around 12:58pm CT. Since Daylight Saving Time went into effect in the U.S., tournaments in Monopoly GO have been starting and ending an hour later. 

Ranking up the Horseshoe Games leaderboard in Monopoly GO for more rewards

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. The Horseshoe Games tournament runs alongside the Shamrock Shenanigans solo event, which includes Railroad and Chance tiles in its objective. To rank at the top of the leaderboard and gain more Horseshoe Games rewards, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re near a Monopoly GO Chance or Railroad tile.

