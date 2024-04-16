Monopoly GO Charity Chip In rewards and milestones (April 15 to 16)

Charity Chip-In is returning to Monopoly GO in the rare event of a double-tournament day. Early on April 15, Foam for Funds started with the usual tournament rewards, only to be replaced 12 hours later by Charity Chip with the exact same rewards and milestones.

Monopoly GO tournaments usually last at least 24 hours and can extend up to 48 hours if the milestones are larger. This might be the first time players face two tournaments in a single day, which is great if you can manage to play both but not so great if you can’t fit in two gaming sessions a day. Considering the time and luck needed with your rolls to hit all 30 milestones, completing two tournaments in one day seems nearly impossible for most players.

Charity Chip rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 15 to 16)

Charity Chip-In milestone Points/Tokens Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward One 40 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 100 80 Dice Six 130 Cash Seven 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 140 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 225 150 Dice 11 320 Cash 12 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 750 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 675 Cash 19 850 550 Dice 20 950 Cash 21 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 1,350 700 Dice 23 700 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,500 900 Dice 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,800 1,000 Dice 28 1,000 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,000 1,500 Dice

Is the Monopoly GO tournaments schedule changing?

How often will we get Railroad events? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear whether the Foam for Funds event lasting 12 hours followed by Charity Chip-In signals a new norm where all tournaments will now last 12 hours and feature two tournaments per day.

Developer Scopely often revises the events schedule to accommodate special events, like a Treasure Hunt or Peg-E Prize Drop. Considering April 16 marks the start of the Anniversary Treasures event, which is the upcoming Treasure Hunt, this new schedule could be in preparation for that.

