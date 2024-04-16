The Charity Chip-In logo in pink and orange on a blue sky and green fields background.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Charity Chip In rewards and milestones (April 15 to 16)

The second Monopoly GO tournament in 24 hours is bringing even more rewards.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 03:40 am

Charity Chip-In is returning to Monopoly GO in the rare event of a double-tournament day. Early on April 15, Foam for Funds started with the usual tournament rewards, only to be replaced 12 hours later by Charity Chip with the exact same rewards and milestones.

Monopoly GO tournaments usually last at least 24 hours and can extend up to 48 hours if the milestones are larger. This might be the first time players face two tournaments in a single day, which is great if you can manage to play both but not so great if you can’t fit in two gaming sessions a day. Considering the time and luck needed with your rolls to hit all 30 milestones, completing two tournaments in one day seems nearly impossible for most players.

Charity Chip rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 15 to 16)

Charity Chip-In milestonePoints/TokensMonopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward
One4040 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five10080 Dice
Six130Cash
Seven180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight140Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine180Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10225150 Dice
11320Cash
12300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13450250 Dice
14400Cash
15500Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16650400 Dice
17750Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18675Cash
19850550 Dice
20950Cash
211,150Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
221,350700 Dice
23700High Roller for 10 minutes
241,450Cash
251,500900 Dice
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,8001,000 Dice
281,000Bank Heist for 25 minutes
292,000Cash
303,0001,500 Dice

Is the Monopoly GO tournaments schedule changing?

Gnome on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
How often will we get Railroad events? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear whether the Foam for Funds event lasting 12 hours followed by Charity Chip-In signals a new norm where all tournaments will now last 12 hours and feature two tournaments per day.

Developer Scopely often revises the events schedule to accommodate special events, like a Treasure Hunt or Peg-E Prize Drop. Considering April 16 marks the start of the Anniversary Treasures event, which is the upcoming Treasure Hunt, this new schedule could be in preparation for that.

Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.