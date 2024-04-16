Monopoly GO Charity Chip In rewards and milestones (April 15 to 16)

Charity Chip-In is returning to Monopoly GO in the rare event of a double-tournament day. Early on April 15, Foam for Funds started with the usual tournament rewards, only to be replaced 12 hours later by Charity Chip with the exact same rewards and milestones.
Monopoly GO tournaments usually last at least 24 hours and can extend up to 48 hours if the milestones are larger. This might be the first time players face two tournaments in a single day, which is great if you can manage to play both but not so great if you can’t fit in two gaming sessions a day. Considering the time and luck needed with your rolls to hit all 30 milestones, completing two tournaments in one day seems nearly impossible for most players.
Charity Chip rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 15 to 16)
|Charity Chip-In milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|100
|80 Dice
|Six
|130
|Cash
|Seven
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|140
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|225
|150 Dice
|
|11
|320
|Cash
|12
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|750
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|675
|Cash
|19
|850
|550 Dice
|20
|950
|Cash
|
|21
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|1,350
|700 Dice
|23
|700
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|900 Dice
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,800
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,000
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,000
|1,500 Dice
Is the Monopoly GO tournaments schedule changing?
It’s unclear whether the Foam for Funds event lasting 12 hours followed by Charity Chip-In signals a new norm where all tournaments will now last 12 hours and feature two tournaments per day.
Developer Scopely often revises the events schedule to accommodate special events, like a Treasure Hunt or Peg-E Prize Drop. Considering April 16 marks the start of the Anniversary Treasures event, which is the upcoming Treasure Hunt, this new schedule could be in preparation for that.