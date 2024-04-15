Mr. Monopoly reading at his office desk
Monopoly Go: Foam for Funds rewards (April 15)

Monopoly GO shifts how tournaments drop.
Scopley has changed times for Monopoly GO tournaments through Foam for Funds, running the event for less than 24 hours.

Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last between 24 and 48 hours and start around 1pm CT. But Scopely shifted the standard format to a repeat of Foam for Funds, running the event from 1am CT on April 15 to 7pm CT and cutting short the Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament from April 14. Even though the tournament is running for less than 24 hours, it still contained 30 milestones with standard points/tokens needed to unlock the Foam for Funds rewards. Another repeat tournament, Charity-Chip-In is slated to start at 7pm CT on April 15. I recommend rolling for what you can as a new Treasure Hunt, along with a new Golden Blitz, is expected this week.

All Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards and milestones (April 15 only)

Mr. Monopoly and dog cleaning car for Monopoly GO tournament
Get rewards while can. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Foam for Funds milestonePoints/TokensMonopoly GO Foam for Funds reward
One4040 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five10080 Dice
Six130Cash
Seven180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight140Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine180Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10225150 Dice
11320Cash
12300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13450250 Dice
14400Cash
15500Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16650400 Dice
17750Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18675Cash
19850550 Dice
20950Cash
211,150Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
221,350700 Dice
23700High Roller for 10 minutes
241,450Cash
251,500900 Dice
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,8001,000 Dice
281,000Bank Heist for 25 minutes
292,000Cash
303,0001,500 Dice
All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

Why did Foam for Funds change Monopoly GO tournaments?

A tournament running for less than 24 hours is a first within Monopoly GO and we are unsure at time of writing why Scopely shifted the times around. By dropping Foam for Funds at 1am CT on April 15, it cut short the Clean Quest tournament that was originally slated to run for 24 hours. This is unfortunate as players like myself will have to start over at early milestones and may have a difficult time completing the Foam for Funds tournament since the duration of time was reduced.

Are the Foam for Funds mini-game tokens the same in Monopoly GO?

The duration of the Monopoly GO Foam for Funds tournament is shorter than normal but the tokens/points earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are the same.

Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Apr 15, 2024
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Apr 15, 2024
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 15, 2024
