Monopoly Go: Foam for Funds rewards (April 15)

Scopley has changed times for Monopoly GO tournaments through Foam for Funds, running the event for less than 24 hours.
Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last between 24 and 48 hours and start around 1pm CT. But Scopely shifted the standard format to a repeat of Foam for Funds, running the event from 1am CT on April 15 to 7pm CT and cutting short the Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament from April 14. Even though the tournament is running for less than 24 hours, it still contained 30 milestones with standard points/tokens needed to unlock the Foam for Funds rewards. Another repeat tournament, Charity-Chip-In is slated to start at 7pm CT on April 15. I recommend rolling for what you can as a new Treasure Hunt, along with a new Golden Blitz, is expected this week.
All Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards and milestones (April 15 only)
|Foam for Funds milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Monopoly GO Foam for Funds reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|100
|80 Dice
|Six
|130
|Cash
|Seven
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|140
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|225
|150 Dice
|
|11
|320
|Cash
|12
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|750
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|675
|Cash
|19
|850
|550 Dice
|20
|950
|Cash
|
|21
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|1,350
|700 Dice
|23
|700
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|900 Dice
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,800
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,000
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,000
|1,500 Dice
Why did Foam for Funds change Monopoly GO tournaments?
A tournament running for less than 24 hours is a first within Monopoly GO and we are unsure at time of writing why Scopely shifted the times around. By dropping Foam for Funds at 1am CT on April 15, it cut short the Clean Quest tournament that was originally slated to run for 24 hours. This is unfortunate as players like myself will have to start over at early milestones and may have a difficult time completing the Foam for Funds tournament since the duration of time was reduced.
Are the Foam for Funds mini-game tokens the same in Monopoly GO?
The duration of the Monopoly GO Foam for Funds tournament is shorter than normal but the tokens/points earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are the same.
Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points