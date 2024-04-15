Monopoly Go: Foam for Funds rewards (April 15)

Scopley has changed times for Monopoly GO tournaments through Foam for Funds, running the event for less than 24 hours.

Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically last between 24 and 48 hours and start around 1pm CT. But Scopely shifted the standard format to a repeat of Foam for Funds, running the event from 1am CT on April 15 to 7pm CT and cutting short the Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament from April 14. Even though the tournament is running for less than 24 hours, it still contained 30 milestones with standard points/tokens needed to unlock the Foam for Funds rewards. Another repeat tournament, Charity-Chip-In is slated to start at 7pm CT on April 15. I recommend rolling for what you can as a new Treasure Hunt, along with a new Golden Blitz, is expected this week.

All Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards and milestones (April 15 only)

Get rewards while you can.

Foam for Funds milestone Points/Tokens Monopoly GO Foam for Funds reward One 40 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 100 80 Dice Six 130 Cash Seven 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 140 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 225 150 Dice 11 320 Cash 12 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 750 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 675 Cash 19 850 550 Dice 20 950 Cash 21 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 1,350 700 Dice 23 700 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,500 900 Dice 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,800 1,000 Dice 28 1,000 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,000 1,500 Dice All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

Why did Foam for Funds change Monopoly GO tournaments?

A tournament running for less than 24 hours is a first within Monopoly GO and we are unsure at time of writing why Scopely shifted the times around. By dropping Foam for Funds at 1am CT on April 15, it cut short the Clean Quest tournament that was originally slated to run for 24 hours. This is unfortunate as players like myself will have to start over at early milestones and may have a difficult time completing the Foam for Funds tournament since the duration of time was reduced.

Are the Foam for Funds mini-game tokens the same in Monopoly GO?

The duration of the Monopoly GO Foam for Funds tournament is shorter than normal but the tokens/points earned through the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist are the same.

Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

