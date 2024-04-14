Monopoly GO: All Clean Quest rewards and milestones (April 14 to 15)

Scopely has designed another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament, called Clean Quest, featuring double High Roller and Mega Heist events again.

Leading up to the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO, the Clean Quest tournament features spicy events to help you stock up on free Dice and Stickers. Flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist appear twice during the tournament, along with three four-star Sticker packs to help you unlock Making Music Album sets. Cash Boost is another flash event, unlocked behind milestone 15, giving you the cash you need to level up your Monopoly GO board for special events like Landmark Rush, Sticker Boom, and Wheel Boost.

Every Monopoly GO Clean Quest reward

Focus on the bottom right and top left of the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 30 milestones will unlock Clean Quest rewards like 5,640 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The Monopoly GO tournament also features a High Roller flash event through milestones four and 23, along with Bank Heist through milestones eight and 28.

Clean Quest milestone Points/Tokens Monopoly GO Clean Quest reward One 40 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 100 80 Dice Six 130 Cash Seven 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 140 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 225 150 Dice 11 320 Cash 12 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 750 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 675 Cash 19 850 550 Dice 20 950 Cash 21 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 1,350 700 Dice 23 700 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,500 900 Dice 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,800 1,000 Dice 28 1,000 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,000 1,500 Dice All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to get the most rewards from Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament

Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance during a mini-game, you’ll earn a number of tokens/points that unlock milestones and Clean Quest rewards. The tournament features Bank Heist flash events that accelerate rewards earned by increasing your Dice multiplier before hitting a Railroad tile.

Bank Heist Clean Quest rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Clean Quest rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

With the Sweet Relief solo event running alongside the Monopoly GO Clean Quest tournament, I recommend consistently rolling at a multiplier of 10 or 20 to maximize your rewards. If you don’t have enough Dice, increase the multiplier when you are close to a Railroad tile and didn’t hit one of the four corners.

