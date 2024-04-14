Monopoly GO: All Clean Quest rewards and milestones (April 14 to 15)

Scopely has designed another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament, called Clean Quest, featuring double High Roller and Mega Heist events again.
Leading up to the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO, the Clean Quest tournament features spicy events to help you stock up on free Dice and Stickers. Flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist appear twice during the tournament, along with three four-star Sticker packs to help you unlock Making Music Album sets. Cash Boost is another flash event, unlocked behind milestone 15, giving you the cash you need to level up your Monopoly GO board for special events like Landmark Rush, Sticker Boom, and Wheel Boost.
Every Monopoly GO Clean Quest reward
Completing all 30 milestones will unlock Clean Quest rewards like 5,640 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The Monopoly GO tournament also features a High Roller flash event through milestones four and 23, along with Bank Heist through milestones eight and 28.
|Clean Quest milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Monopoly GO Clean Quest reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|100
|80 Dice
|Six
|130
|Cash
|Seven
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|140
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|225
|150 Dice
|
|11
|320
|Cash
|12
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|750
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|675
|Cash
|19
|850
|550 Dice
|20
|950
|Cash
|
|21
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|1,350
|700 Dice
|23
|700
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|900 Dice
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,800
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,000
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,000
|1,500 Dice
How to get the most rewards from Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament
Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance during a mini-game, you’ll earn a number of tokens/points that unlock milestones and Clean Quest rewards. The tournament features Bank Heist flash events that accelerate rewards earned by increasing your Dice multiplier before hitting a Railroad tile.
Bank Heist Clean Quest rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Clean Quest rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
With the Sweet Relief solo event running alongside the Monopoly GO Clean Quest tournament, I recommend consistently rolling at a multiplier of 10 or 20 to maximize your rewards. If you don’t have enough Dice, increase the multiplier when you are close to a Railroad tile and didn’t hit one of the four corners.