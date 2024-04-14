Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Clean Quest rewards and milestones (April 14 to 15)

Go on a quest for rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 14, 2024 09:47 am

Scopely has designed another 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament, called Clean Quest, featuring double High Roller and Mega Heist events again.

Leading up to the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO, the Clean Quest tournament features spicy events to help you stock up on free Dice and Stickers. Flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist appear twice during the tournament, along with three four-star Sticker packs to help you unlock Making Music Album sets. Cash Boost is another flash event, unlocked behind milestone 15, giving you the cash you need to level up your Monopoly GO board for special events like Landmark Rush, Sticker Boom, and Wheel Boost.

Every Monopoly GO Clean Quest reward

A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
Focus on the bottom right and top left of the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 30 milestones will unlock Clean Quest rewards like 5,640 Dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The Monopoly GO tournament also features a High Roller flash event through milestones four and 23, along with Bank Heist through milestones eight and 28.

Clean Quest milestonePoints/TokensMonopoly GO Clean Quest reward
One4040 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five10080 Dice
Six130Cash
Seven180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight140Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine180Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10225150 Dice
11320Cash
12300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13450250 Dice
14400Cash
15500Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16650400 Dice
17750Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18675Cash
19850550 Dice
20950Cash
211,150Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
221,350700 Dice
23700High Roller for 10 minutes
241,450Cash
251,500900 Dice
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,8001,000 Dice
281,000Bank Heist for 25 minutes
292,000Cash
303,0001,500 Dice
All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to get the most rewards from Clean Quest Monopoly GO tournament

Rewards from a Monopoly GO tournament are earned by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance during a mini-game, you’ll earn a number of tokens/points that unlock milestones and Clean Quest rewards. The tournament features Bank Heist flash events that accelerate rewards earned by increasing your Dice multiplier before hitting a Railroad tile.

Bank Heist Clean Quest rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Clean Quest rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

With the Sweet Relief solo event running alongside the Monopoly GO Clean Quest tournament, I recommend consistently rolling at a multiplier of 10 or 20 to maximize your rewards. If you don’t have enough Dice, increase the multiplier when you are close to a Railroad tile and didn’t hit one of the four corners.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.