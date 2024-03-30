Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Bunny Hop rewards and milestones

Hop into Pickaxe Treasure Hunt rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 30, 2024
A new Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop kicked off the Treasure Hunt over the holiday weekend, featuring Pickaxe tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

The holiday weekend prompted Scopely to usher in new events in Monopoly GO following the launch of the Making Music Sticker album. First to launch was the Spring Treasure Hunt, shortly before the solo event, Easter Cupcake Craze. The final event to drop on March 30 was the 24-hour tournament, Bunny Hop, containing 30 milestones of rewards.

All Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly as a bunny rabbit
Can you finish first? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bunny Hop Monopoly GO rewards included up to 4,000 Dice, 78 Spring Treasure Pickaxe tokens, and four Sticker packs. A High Roller event was included at milestone five, and a Mega Heist was unlocked behind milestone 17.

MilestoneTokens/PointsBunny Hop reward
One30Three Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Four Pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Five Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
Nine190Six Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
11220Seven Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13240175 Dice
14300Eight Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice
1637510 Pickaxe tokens
17425Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065015 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590020 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Bunny Hop rewards will end on March 31 at around 1pm CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament only lasting for 24 hours.

How the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard works

Mr. Monopoly as a bunny rabbit
Get up to 850 free Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking within the top 10 of the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO leaderboard earns you extra Dice to roll for Pickaxe tokens. To rank up the leaderboard, you must first land on a Railroad tile that unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get more tokens/points that will unlock milestones for Bunny Hop rewards.

Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Monopoly GO: Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones
Mrs. Monopoly baking for Easter rewards
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 30, 2024
Monopoly GO: All Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt
Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 30, 2024
Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 29, 2024
