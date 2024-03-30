Monopoly GO: Bunny Hop rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop kicked off the Treasure Hunt over the holiday weekend, featuring Pickaxe tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

The holiday weekend prompted Scopely to usher in new events in Monopoly GO following the launch of the Making Music Sticker album. First to launch was the Spring Treasure Hunt, shortly before the solo event, Easter Cupcake Craze. The final event to drop on March 30 was the 24-hour tournament, Bunny Hop, containing 30 milestones of rewards.

All Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Can you finish first? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bunny Hop Monopoly GO rewards included up to 4,000 Dice, 78 Spring Treasure Pickaxe tokens, and four Sticker packs. A High Roller event was included at milestone five, and a Mega Heist was unlocked behind milestone 17.

Milestone Tokens/Points Bunny Hop reward One 30 Three Pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Four Pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Five Pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star Nine 190 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 Seven Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 Eight Pickaxe tokens 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 10 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 15 Pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 20 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Bunny Hop rewards will end on March 31 at around 1pm CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament only lasting for 24 hours.

How the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard works

Get up to 850 free Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking within the top 10 of the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO leaderboard earns you extra Dice to roll for Pickaxe tokens. To rank up the leaderboard, you must first land on a Railroad tile that unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get more tokens/points that will unlock milestones for Bunny Hop rewards.

Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

