Monopoly GO: Bunny Hop rewards and milestones

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop kicked off the Treasure Hunt over the holiday weekend, featuring Pickaxe tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.
The holiday weekend prompted Scopely to usher in new events in Monopoly GO following the launch of the Making Music Sticker album. First to launch was the Spring Treasure Hunt, shortly before the solo event, Easter Cupcake Craze. The final event to drop on March 30 was the 24-hour tournament, Bunny Hop, containing 30 milestones of rewards.
All Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Bunny Hop Monopoly GO rewards included up to 4,000 Dice, 78 Spring Treasure Pickaxe tokens, and four Sticker packs. A High Roller event was included at milestone five, and a Mega Heist was unlocked behind milestone 17.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Bunny Hop reward
|One
|30
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
|Nine
|190
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|11
|220
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|
|20
|650
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Bunny Hop rewards will end on March 31 at around 1pm CT, with the Monopoly GO tournament only lasting for 24 hours.
How the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard works
Ranking within the top 10 of the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO leaderboard earns you extra Dice to roll for Pickaxe tokens. To rank up the leaderboard, you must first land on a Railroad tile that unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile to get more tokens/points that will unlock milestones for Bunny Hop rewards.
Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens