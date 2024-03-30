Monopoly GO: Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones

Scopely is celebrating the holiday weekend with the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event in Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Dig event, Dice, Sticker packs, and more.
Rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing over the Easter weekend holiday following the launch of a new Sticker album season called Making Music. To the surprise of many players like myself, a Treasure Dig event with Pickaxe tokens called Spring Treasures has dropped at the end of March and will run into the first few days of April. The Easter Cupcake Craze event is packed with Pickaxe tokens to get you unlocking more Monopoly GO rewards through the Treasure Dig event.
All Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Locked behind 49 milestones are Easter Cupcake Craze rewards like 209 Pickaxe tokens for the Dig event, 15,260 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no High Roller or Mega Heist special event within the solo Monopoly GO event.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Easter Cupcake Craze reward
|One
|Five
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|10
|10 Dice
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|20
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Five
|65
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Nine
|25
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|180
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|12
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|13
|35
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|250
|425 Dice
|16
|45
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|17
|65
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|18
|100
|120 Dice
|19
|70
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|
|20
|700
|800 Dice
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|23
|110
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,100
|1,200 Dice
|26
|130
|14 Pickaxe tokens
|27
|140
|Wheel Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|29
|160
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 Dice
|32
|250
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|33
|270
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|2,000
|1,800 Dice
|36
|400
|30 Pickaxe tokens
|37
|500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|38
|650
|500 Dice
|39
|750
|Cash
|
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice
|41
|900
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|42
|800
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|43
|1,100
|Cash
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|47
|1,400
|40 Pickaxe tokens
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
When do Easter Cupcake Craze rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Easter Cupcake Craze Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 1 at around 9:59am CT. The solo event will run alongside two tournaments and the Spring Treasures Dig event.
How to get the most Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze rewards
The Easter Cupcake Craze solo event has the objective of landing on the corner tiles of the Monopoly GO board. The four corners include GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. By increasing your Dice multiplier as you approach a corner, you can potentially scoop up additional Easter Cupcake Craze rewards by unlocking multiple milestones at one time. Each of the Monopoly GO four corner tiles rewards you with four tokens/points that can get increased by your Dice multiplier.