Monopoly GO: Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones

Find Pixkaxe tokens wthin Easter Cupake rewards
Published: Mar 30, 2024 10:08 am
Mrs. Monopoly baking for Easter rewards
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Scopely is celebrating the holiday weekend with the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event in Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Dig event, Dice, Sticker packs, and more.

Rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing over the Easter weekend holiday following the launch of a new Sticker album season called Making Music. To the surprise of many players like myself, a Treasure Dig event with Pickaxe tokens called Spring Treasures has dropped at the end of March and will run into the first few days of April. The Easter Cupcake Craze event is packed with Pickaxe tokens to get you unlocking more Monopoly GO rewards through the Treasure Dig event.

All Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mrs. Monopoly baking for Easter rewards
Land on the four corners of the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Locked behind 49 milestones are Easter Cupcake Craze rewards like 209 Pickaxe tokens for the Dig event, 15,260 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no High Roller or Mega Heist special event within the solo Monopoly GO event.

MilestoneTokens/PointsEaster Cupcake Craze reward
OneFiveThree Pickaxe tokens
Two1010 Dice
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four20Four Pickaxe tokens
Five65100 Dice
Six15Five Pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight20Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Nine25Six Pickaxe tokens
10180225 Dice
1125Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1230Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
1335Seven Pickaxe tokens
1440Cash
15250425 Dice
1645Eight Pickaxe tokens
1765Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
18100120 Dice
197010 Pickaxe tokens
20700800 Dice
2180Cash
2210012 Pickaxe tokens
23110 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
24120Cash
251,1001,200 Dice
2613014 Pickaxe tokens
27140Wheel Boost for 10 minutes
28150Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
2916015 Pickaxe tokens
30900Cash
31175180 Dice
3225020 Pickaxe tokens
33270Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
34300Cash
352,0001,800 Dice
3640030 Pickaxe tokens
37500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
38650500 Dice
39750Cash
403,0002,500 Dice
41900Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
4280035 Pickaxe tokens
431,100Cash
441,200900 Dice
452,500Cash
461,200Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
471,40040 Pickaxe tokens
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice

When do Easter Cupcake Craze rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Easter Cupcake Craze Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 1 at around 9:59am CT. The solo event will run alongside two tournaments and the Spring Treasures Dig event.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze rewards

The Easter Cupcake Craze solo event has the objective of landing on the corner tiles of the Monopoly GO board. The four corners include GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. By increasing your Dice multiplier as you approach a corner, you can potentially scoop up additional Easter Cupcake Craze rewards by unlocking multiple milestones at one time. Each of the Monopoly GO four corner tiles rewards you with four tokens/points that can get increased by your Dice multiplier.

