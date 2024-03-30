Monopoly GO: Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones

Scopely is celebrating the holiday weekend with the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event in Monopoly GO, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Dig event, Dice, Sticker packs, and more.

Rewards in Monopoly GO are flowing over the Easter weekend holiday following the launch of a new Sticker album season called Making Music. To the surprise of many players like myself, a Treasure Dig event with Pickaxe tokens called Spring Treasures has dropped at the end of March and will run into the first few days of April. The Easter Cupcake Craze event is packed with Pickaxe tokens to get you unlocking more Monopoly GO rewards through the Treasure Dig event.

All Easter Cupcake Craze rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Land on the four corners of the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Locked behind 49 milestones are Easter Cupcake Craze rewards like 209 Pickaxe tokens for the Dig event, 15,260 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no High Roller or Mega Heist special event within the solo Monopoly GO event.

Milestone Tokens/Points Easter Cupcake Craze reward One Five Three Pickaxe tokens Two 10 10 Dice Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 20 Four Pickaxe tokens Five 65 100 Dice Six 15 Five Pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Nine 25 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 180 225 Dice 11 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 12 30 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 13 35 Seven Pickaxe tokens 14 40 Cash 15 250 425 Dice 16 45 Eight Pickaxe tokens 17 65 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 18 100 120 Dice 19 70 10 Pickaxe tokens 20 700 800 Dice 21 80 Cash 22 100 12 Pickaxe tokens 23 110 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1,200 Dice 26 130 14 Pickaxe tokens 27 140 Wheel Boost for 10 minutes 28 150 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 29 160 15 Pickaxe tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 Dice 32 250 20 Pickaxe tokens 33 270 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800 Dice 36 400 30 Pickaxe tokens 37 500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 38 650 500 Dice 39 750 Cash 40 3,000 2,500 Dice 41 900 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 42 800 35 Pickaxe tokens 43 1,100 Cash 44 1,200 900 Dice 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 47 1,400 40 Pickaxe tokens 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice

When do Easter Cupcake Craze rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Easter Cupcake Craze Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 1 at around 9:59am CT. The solo event will run alongside two tournaments and the Spring Treasures Dig event.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze rewards

The Easter Cupcake Craze solo event has the objective of landing on the corner tiles of the Monopoly GO board. The four corners include GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. By increasing your Dice multiplier as you approach a corner, you can potentially scoop up additional Easter Cupcake Craze rewards by unlocking multiple milestones at one time. Each of the Monopoly GO four corner tiles rewards you with four tokens/points that can get increased by your Dice multiplier.

