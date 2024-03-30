Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt

Use Pickaxes to dig up a garden full of rewards
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 08:00 am
Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A surprise Monopoly GO Treasure Dig event called Spring Treasures has arrived earlier than expected, showcasing 20 levels with rewards like game piece tokens, Dice, and more.

Recommended Videos

Scopely is ramping up for spring in Monopoly GO, dropping the new Making Music Sticker album at the end of March and an early Treasure Dig event. Most Pickaxe events only occur once a month, with the last taking place in mid-March. In celebration of spring and holidays, Spring Treasures has arrived, and it is packed with a variety of rewards.

Full list of Monopoly GO Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt Dig event

Sofia flying a Monopoly GO plane to a Treasure Dig
Take advantage of extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spring Treasure rewards in Monopoly GO include up to 4,500 Dice, Sticker packs, a spring M Shield, and a gnome token game piece.

Spring Treasure levelBoard SizeSpring Treasure reward
One4×425 Dice
Two4×5Cash
Three5×575 Dice
Four6×4Orange Sticker pack, Cash, 200 Dice
Five7×5Cash
Six4×6150 Dice
Seven4×5Cash
Eight5×7200 Dice
Nine6×6Cash, 10 Pickaxe tokens, 400 Dice
105×6Pink Sticker pack
116×5300 Dice
127×7Shield, Pickaxe tokens, Cash
138×4350 Dice
144×7Blue Sticker pack
154×4400 Dice
165×5Gnome token game piece
174×6Pickaxe tokens
187×6500 Dice
197×7Cash
208×72,500 Dice, Purple Sticker pack, Cash

When do Spring Treasures rewards end in Treasure Hunt Monopoly GO?

The Spring Treasures Dig event in Monopoly GO will end on April 3 at around 2:569pm CT while starting on March 30 at 8am CT. The spring event will run alongside solo events and tournaments that will offer Pickaxes as rewards to dig up more Spring Treasure rewards.

How to collect all the Monopoly GO Spring Treasure rewards

All Treasure Dig events require you to use Pickaxes to reveal hidden artifacts within a Monopoly GO board. Most of the artifacts repeat through each level and will use the same number of Dig boxes to remove them. Pay close attention to how many Dig boxes each artifact is to narrow down your guesses and save on Pickaxe tokens. Once all artifacts are removed from a level board, you gain a reward and advance to the next level. There are 20 Monopoly GO Spring Treasure Dig levels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets
Monopoly Go friends dancing on stage
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Turntable Tussle rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets
Monopoly Go friends dancing on stage
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Making Music Sticker album rewards, Stars, and sets
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 28, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.