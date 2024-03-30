Monopoly GO: All Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt

A surprise Monopoly GO Treasure Dig event called Spring Treasures has arrived earlier than expected, showcasing 20 levels with rewards like game piece tokens, Dice, and more.

Scopely is ramping up for spring in Monopoly GO, dropping the new Making Music Sticker album at the end of March and an early Treasure Dig event. Most Pickaxe events only occur once a month, with the last taking place in mid-March. In celebration of spring and holidays, Spring Treasures has arrived, and it is packed with a variety of rewards.

Full list of Monopoly GO Spring Treasures rewards in Treasure Hunt Dig event

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spring Treasure rewards in Monopoly GO include up to 4,500 Dice, Sticker packs, a spring M Shield, and a gnome token game piece.

Spring Treasure level Board Size Spring Treasure reward One 4×4 25 Dice Two 4×5 Cash Three 5×5 75 Dice Four 6×4 Orange Sticker pack, Cash, 200 Dice Five 7×5 Cash Six 4×6 150 Dice Seven 4×5 Cash Eight 5×7 200 Dice Nine 6×6 Cash, 10 Pickaxe tokens, 400 Dice 10 5×6 Pink Sticker pack 11 6×5 300 Dice 12 7×7 Shield, Pickaxe tokens, Cash 13 8×4 350 Dice 14 4×7 Blue Sticker pack 15 4×4 400 Dice 16 5×5 Gnome token game piece 17 4×6 Pickaxe tokens 18 7×6 500 Dice 19 7×7 Cash 20 8×7 2,500 Dice, Purple Sticker pack, Cash

When do Spring Treasures rewards end in Treasure Hunt Monopoly GO?

The Spring Treasures Dig event in Monopoly GO will end on April 3 at around 2:569pm CT while starting on March 30 at 8am CT. The spring event will run alongside solo events and tournaments that will offer Pickaxes as rewards to dig up more Spring Treasure rewards.

How to collect all the Monopoly GO Spring Treasure rewards

All Treasure Dig events require you to use Pickaxes to reveal hidden artifacts within a Monopoly GO board. Most of the artifacts repeat through each level and will use the same number of Dig boxes to remove them. Pay close attention to how many Dig boxes each artifact is to narrow down your guesses and save on Pickaxe tokens. Once all artifacts are removed from a level board, you gain a reward and advance to the next level. There are 20 Monopoly GO Spring Treasure Dig levels.

