Best Monopoly GO Rock and Roll rewards, June 19 to 20

A repeat 24-hour Monopoly GO event called Rock & Roll will run from June 19 to 20, featuring 25 milestones. Here are all the rewards and how to get the best without wasting Dice rolls.
All Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards and milestones
|Rock & Rollmilestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Rock & Roll rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards?
Nothing of the 25 milestone Rock & Roll Monopoly GO tournament is different from its past iteration or even recent events with the same milestone count. But that doesn’t mean you can’t earn more rewards than you spend on Dice rolls.
Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards
Take advantage of daily timed Monopoly GO events running from June 19 to 20, like the High Roller event that starts an hour after the tournament begins. There’s also a Sticker Boom, earning you additional Stars for unlocking Making Music Sticker vaults.
Only unlock up to milestone 13 if you’re playing just to earn Dice rolls and Sticker packs. Anything past milestone 17 is bait.
Use the High Roller and Mega Heist flash events to unlock Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards quicker.