Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Best Monopoly GO Rock and Roll rewards, June 19 to 20

Stock up on Dice rolls.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 12:51 pm

A repeat 24-hour Monopoly GO event called Rock & Roll will run from June 19 to 20, featuring 25 milestones. Here are all the rewards and how to get the best without wasting Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards and milestones

Rock & RollmilestonesPoints to unlock milestonesRock & Roll rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards?

Mr. Monopoly and wife on DJ turntable
Another standard 25-milestone tournament. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nothing of the 25 milestone Rock & Roll Monopoly GO tournament is different from its past iteration or even recent events with the same milestone count. But that doesn’t mean you can’t earn more rewards than you spend on Dice rolls.

Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards

Take advantage of daily timed Monopoly GO events running from June 19 to 20, like the High Roller event that starts an hour after the tournament begins. There’s also a Sticker Boom, earning you additional Stars for unlocking Making Music Sticker vaults.

Only unlock up to milestone 13 if you’re playing just to earn Dice rolls and Sticker packs. Anything past milestone 17 is bait.

Use the High Roller and Mega Heist flash events to unlock Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards quicker.

