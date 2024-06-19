Best Monopoly GO Rock and Roll rewards, June 19 to 20

A repeat 24-hour Monopoly GO event called Rock & Roll will run from June 19 to 20, featuring 25 milestones. Here are all the rewards and how to get the best without wasting Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards and milestones

Rock & Rollmilestones Points to unlock milestones Rock & Roll rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards?

Another standard 25-milestone tournament. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nothing of the 25 milestone Rock & Roll Monopoly GO tournament is different from its past iteration or even recent events with the same milestone count. But that doesn’t mean you can’t earn more rewards than you spend on Dice rolls.

Tips to get the most Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards

Take advantage of daily timed Monopoly GO events running from June 19 to 20, like the High Roller event that starts an hour after the tournament begins. There’s also a Sticker Boom, earning you additional Stars for unlocking Making Music Sticker vaults.

Only unlock up to milestone 13 if you’re playing just to earn Dice rolls and Sticker packs. Anything past milestone 17 is bait.

Use the High Roller and Mega Heist flash events to unlock Monopoly GO Rock & Roll rewards quicker.

