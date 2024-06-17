All Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards through 43 milestones

Ushering in the Peg-E Prize Drop is the Monopoly GO solo event, featuring a special Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token game piece and Mr. M coin tokens for the Prize Machine main event. Here’s how to get the Mogul of the Opera rewards.
What are the Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards and milestones?
|Mogul of the Opera milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Mogul of the Opera rewards
|One
|Five
|Five Peg-E coin tokens
|Two
|10
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|45
|Eight Peg-E coin tokens
|Five
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|25
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|35
|12 Peg-E coin tokens
|Eight
|145
|220 Dice rolls
|Nine
|35
|15 Peg-E coin tokens
|10
|40
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|45
|20 Peg-E coin tokens
|12
|350
|400 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|35 Peg-E coin tokens
|15
|300
|Orange Sticker pack
|16
|500
|Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token
|17
|70
|40 Peg-E coin tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|100
|45 Peg-E coin tokens
|20
|1,100
|1,000 Dice rolls
|
|21
|130
|60 Peg-E coin tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Pink Sticker pack
|24
|350
|500 Dice rolls
|25
|220
|75 Peg-E coin tokens
|26
|280
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,600
|1,500 Dice rolls
|28
|380
|120 Peg-E coin tokens
|29
|450
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice rolls
|
|31
|750
|180 Peg-E coin tokens
|32
|1,900
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|1,300
|Purple Sticker pack
|34
|650
|160 Peg-E coin tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice rolls
|37
|1,100
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|1,200
|250 Peg-E coin tokens
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|2,800 Dice rolls
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Blue Sticker pack
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Tips to get best Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards
You can earn the best Mogul of the Opera rewards by landing on one of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. Increase your dice-rolling multiplier to cruise through the early milestone rewards to get the Popstar Token through milestone 16.
Put time aside for playing after unlocking the Mega Heist through milestone 13. You’re more apt to get a Bank Heist during a Mega Heist flash event, and the bonus points can help you unlock multiple tournament milestones in one shot, like free Dice rolls, so you can keep earning Mogul of the Opera rewards.
Those seeking to complete the Making Music Sticker album should try to reach milestone 33, unlocking a rare Purple Sticker pack within an early milestone.
Peg-E fans will want to reach milestone 38 for the last of the Peg-E coin token reward for a total of 1,025 Mr. M coins.
What Monopoly GO events help you get more Mogul of the Opera rewards?
Cash in on a High Roller Monopoly GO event running when the solo event Mogul of the Opera starts on June 17. And save your cash earned from Cash Grab and Rent Frenzy for the next Builder’s Bash. Take advantage of the High Roller flash event within the Karaoke Clash tournament to earn more milestone points for Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards.
Is it worth getting Monopoly GO Peg-E coins in Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards?
The Mogul of the Opera event is worth playing for multiple reasons. For those who enjoy the Peg-E Prize Drop, the number of coin tokens unlocked through Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards is above average and worthy of Dice rolls. Players who like new Tokens on the Monopoly GO rewards shelf, like myself, should play for the Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token. Four-corners is one of the better solo event objectives, which means earning Mogul of the Opera rewards isn’t too difficult.