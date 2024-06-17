Forgot password
Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards through 43 milestones

Score a free Popstar Monopoly GO Token.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 08:50 am

Ushering in the Peg-E Prize Drop is the Monopoly GO solo event, featuring a special Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token game piece and Mr. M coin tokens for the Prize Machine main event. Here’s how to get the Mogul of the Opera rewards.

What are the Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards and milestones?

Mogul of the Opera milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesMogul of the Opera rewards
OneFiveFive Peg-E coin tokens
Two1030 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four45Eight Peg-E coin tokens
Five20Green Sticker pack
Six2550 Dice rolls
Seven3512 Peg-E coin tokens
Eight145220 Dice rolls
Nine3515 Peg-E coin tokens
1040Orange Sticker pack
114520 Peg-E coin tokens
12350400 Dice rolls
1345Bank Heist for 25 minutes
146035 Peg-E coin tokens
15300Orange Sticker pack
16500Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token
177040 Peg-E coin tokens
1885Pink Sticker pack
1910045 Peg-E coin tokens
201,1001,000 Dice rolls
2113060 Peg-E coin tokens
22110Cash
23150Pink Sticker pack
24350500 Dice rolls
2522075 Peg-E coin tokens
26280Blue Sticker pack
271,6001,500 Dice rolls
28380120 Peg-E coin tokens
29450Blue Sticker pack
30650700 Dice rolls
31750180 Peg-E coin tokens
321,9001,800 Dice rolls
331,300Purple Sticker pack
34650160 Peg-E coin tokens
351,200Cash
362,7002,100 Dice rolls
371,100Blue Sticker pack
381,200250 Peg-E coin tokens
392,200Cash
403,5002,800 Dice rolls
411,300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
421,750Blue Sticker pack
436,0006,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get best Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards

Ms. Monopoly holding a Monopoly GO reward
A new Ms. M Token goes popstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn the best Mogul of the Opera rewards by landing on one of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. Increase your dice-rolling multiplier to cruise through the early milestone rewards to get the Popstar Token through milestone 16.

Put time aside for playing after unlocking the Mega Heist through milestone 13. You’re more apt to get a Bank Heist during a Mega Heist flash event, and the bonus points can help you unlock multiple tournament milestones in one shot, like free Dice rolls, so you can keep earning Mogul of the Opera rewards.

Those seeking to complete the Making Music Sticker album should try to reach milestone 33, unlocking a rare Purple Sticker pack within an early milestone.

Peg-E fans will want to reach milestone 38 for the last of the Peg-E coin token reward for a total of 1,025 Mr. M coins.

What Monopoly GO events help you get more Mogul of the Opera rewards?

Cash in on a High Roller Monopoly GO event running when the solo event Mogul of the Opera starts on June 17. And save your cash earned from Cash Grab and Rent Frenzy for the next Builder’s Bash. Take advantage of the High Roller flash event within the Karaoke Clash tournament to earn more milestone points for Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards.

Is it worth getting Monopoly GO Peg-E coins in Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards?

The Mogul of the Opera event is worth playing for multiple reasons. For those who enjoy the Peg-E Prize Drop, the number of coin tokens unlocked through Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards is above average and worthy of Dice rolls. Players who like new Tokens on the Monopoly GO rewards shelf, like myself, should play for the Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token. Four-corners is one of the better solo event objectives, which means earning Mogul of the Opera rewards isn’t too difficult.

Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
