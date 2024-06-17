All Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards through 43 milestones

Ushering in the Peg-E Prize Drop is the Monopoly GO solo event, featuring a special Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token game piece and Mr. M coin tokens for the Prize Machine main event. Here’s how to get the Mogul of the Opera rewards.

What are the Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards and milestones?

Mogul of the Opera milestones Points to unlock milestones Mogul of the Opera rewards One Five Five Peg-E coin tokens Two 10 30 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 45 Eight Peg-E coin tokens Five 20 Green Sticker pack Six 25 50 Dice rolls Seven 35 12 Peg-E coin tokens Eight 145 220 Dice rolls Nine 35 15 Peg-E coin tokens 10 40 Orange Sticker pack 11 45 20 Peg-E coin tokens 12 350 400 Dice rolls 13 45 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 35 Peg-E coin tokens 15 300 Orange Sticker pack 16 500 Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token 17 70 40 Peg-E coin tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker pack 19 100 45 Peg-E coin tokens 20 1,100 1,000 Dice rolls 21 130 60 Peg-E coin tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 Pink Sticker pack 24 350 500 Dice rolls 25 220 75 Peg-E coin tokens 26 280 Blue Sticker pack 27 1,600 1,500 Dice rolls 28 380 120 Peg-E coin tokens 29 450 Blue Sticker pack 30 650 700 Dice rolls 31 750 180 Peg-E coin tokens 32 1,900 1,800 Dice rolls 33 1,300 Purple Sticker pack 34 650 160 Peg-E coin tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice rolls 37 1,100 Blue Sticker pack 38 1,200 250 Peg-E coin tokens 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 2,800 Dice rolls 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Blue Sticker pack 43 6,000 6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get best Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards

A new Ms. M Token goes popstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn the best Mogul of the Opera rewards by landing on one of the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. Increase your dice-rolling multiplier to cruise through the early milestone rewards to get the Popstar Token through milestone 16.

Put time aside for playing after unlocking the Mega Heist through milestone 13. You’re more apt to get a Bank Heist during a Mega Heist flash event, and the bonus points can help you unlock multiple tournament milestones in one shot, like free Dice rolls, so you can keep earning Mogul of the Opera rewards.

Those seeking to complete the Making Music Sticker album should try to reach milestone 33, unlocking a rare Purple Sticker pack within an early milestone.

Peg-E fans will want to reach milestone 38 for the last of the Peg-E coin token reward for a total of 1,025 Mr. M coins.

What Monopoly GO events help you get more Mogul of the Opera rewards?

Cash in on a High Roller Monopoly GO event running when the solo event Mogul of the Opera starts on June 17. And save your cash earned from Cash Grab and Rent Frenzy for the next Builder’s Bash. Take advantage of the High Roller flash event within the Karaoke Clash tournament to earn more milestone points for Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera rewards.

Is it worth getting Monopoly GO Peg-E coins in Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards?

The Mogul of the Opera event is worth playing for multiple reasons. For those who enjoy the Peg-E Prize Drop, the number of coin tokens unlocked through Mogul of the Opera milestone rewards is above average and worthy of Dice rolls. Players who like new Tokens on the Monopoly GO rewards shelf, like myself, should play for the Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token. Four-corners is one of the better solo event objectives, which means earning Mogul of the Opera rewards isn’t too difficult.

