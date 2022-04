Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with E and I in them

A pro tip to reach the correct Wordle answer is to try out five-letter words with as many vowels as you can to narrow down your options. Only having two green vowels, however, is definitely not easy if you are running out of tries. Players can easily struggle with a green E and I and no other green letters. To help out players who are stuck in this situation, here is a list of five-letter words with E and I in them.

abide

afire

agile

aider

aisle

alien

alike

alive

anime

arise

aside

befit

begin

being

belie

bible

bicep

bilge

binge

biome

bribe

bride

brief

brine

chide

chief

chime

cider

cried

crier

crime

cutie

debit

deign

deity

denim

devil

dicey

diner

diode

dirge

diver

dried

drier

drive

edict

edify

eerie

eight

eking

elfin

elide

elite

email

ennui

equip

ethic

evict

exile

exist

eying

feign

fetid

fiber

field

fiend

fiery

filer

filet

finer

fixer

flier

fried

genie

given

giver

glide

grief

grime

gripe

guide

guile

guise

heist

helix

hinge

ideal

idler

image

imbue

impel

inane

index

inept

inert

infer

inlet

inner

inter

irate

islet

issue

juice

knife

libel

liege

liken

linen

liner

liver

media

medic

merit

midge

mince

miner

miser

movie

naive

neigh

nicer

niche

niece

noise

olive

opine

oxide

piece

piety

piney

piper

pique

pixel

pixie

plied

plier

poise

price

pride

pried

prime

prize

quiet

quite

raise

refit

reign

relic

remit

resin

rider

ridge

rifle

rinse

ripen

riper

risen

riser

river

rivet

seize

sepia

serif

sheik

shied

shine

shire

siege

sieve

since

singe

siren

skier

slice

slide

slime

smile

smite

snide

snipe

spice

spied

spiel

spike

spine

spire

spite

stein

suite

swine

tepid

their

thief

tiger

tilde

timer

tithe

title

tribe

trice

tried

tripe

trite

twice

twine

unite

untie

urine

utile

video

viper

vixen

voice

waive

weigh

weird

while

whine

white

widen

wider

wield

wince

wiser

write

yield

Some words on the list may not be accepted by Wordle. Always start with words you are familiar with and think of other words that are alike. Also, try to remember words that have already been used in the past and avoid them.