Six teams are competing in the Clash of Clans World Championship’s May qualifier on May 29 and 30. The winner of the competition will get the golden ticket to the 2021 World Championship Finals. The second-placed team, on the other hand, will get a silver ticket to the last chance qualifier in October.

There are a total of six monthly seasons of qualifiers for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 from May to October. The winner of each will get a slot to the World Championship Finals. A last chance qualifier will also be held in late October to decide the final two teams that will make it to the finals.

In the May qualifier, clans battled it out in the Clan War Leagues from May 1 to 11. The clans that placed in Champion One to Three could register for the pre-qualifier, which happened on May 22 and 23. Finally, the best six teams from here made it to the qualifier.

Here are the results for the Clash of Clans World Championship May qualifier.

Bracket

Here is the bracket after the first day. Spacestation Gaming will likely be taking Marcos Gaming’s spot in the upper bracket finals as the latter has been disqualified.

Screengrab via Supercell

Day one (May 29)

Vatang vs. MCES

MCES won on higher stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Vatang 13 97 percent MCES 14 93 percent

Method2Madness vs. Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Method2Madness 12 85 percent Spacestation Gaming 12 92 percent

MCES vs. ATN.aTTaX

ATN.aTTaX won on higher stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage MCES 13 95 percent ATN.aTTaX 14 99 percent

Spacestation Gaming vs. Marcos Gaming

Marcos Gaming won on higher stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Spacestation Gaming 12 98 percent Marcos Gaming 13 90 percent

ATN.aTTaX vs. Method2Madness

ATN.aTTax won on higher stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage ATN.aTTaX 14 96 percent Method2Madness 12 86 percent

Marcos Gaming vs. Vatang

Marcos won on higher stars.