Six teams are competing in the Clash of Clans World Championship’s May qualifier on May 29 and 30. The winner of the competition will get the golden ticket to the 2021 World Championship Finals. The second-placed team, on the other hand, will get a silver ticket to the last chance qualifier in October.
There are a total of six monthly seasons of qualifiers for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 from May to October. The winner of each will get a slot to the World Championship Finals. A last chance qualifier will also be held in late October to decide the final two teams that will make it to the finals.
In the May qualifier, clans battled it out in the Clan War Leagues from May 1 to 11. The clans that placed in Champion One to Three could register for the pre-qualifier, which happened on May 22 and 23. Finally, the best six teams from here made it to the qualifier.
Here are the results for the Clash of Clans World Championship May qualifier.
Bracket
Here is the bracket after the first day. Spacestation Gaming will likely be taking Marcos Gaming’s spot in the upper bracket finals as the latter has been disqualified.
Day one (May 29)
Vatang vs. MCES
MCES won on higher stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Vatang
|13
|97 percent
|MCES
|14
|93 percent
Method2Madness vs. Spacestation Gaming
Spacestation Gaming won on higher average overall damage.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Method2Madness
|12
|85 percent
|Spacestation Gaming
|12
|92 percent
MCES vs. ATN.aTTaX
ATN.aTTaX won on higher stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|MCES
|13
|95 percent
|ATN.aTTaX
|14
|99 percent
Spacestation Gaming vs. Marcos Gaming
Marcos Gaming won on higher stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Spacestation Gaming
|12
|98 percent
|Marcos Gaming
|13
|90 percent
ATN.aTTaX vs. Method2Madness
ATN.aTTax won on higher stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|ATN.aTTaX
|14
|96 percent
|Method2Madness
|12
|86 percent
Marcos Gaming vs. Vatang
Marcos won on higher stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Marcos Gaming
|13
|97 percent
|Vatang
|11
|93 percent