Mobile Legends’ M3 World Championship North American Qualifier unveiled

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams from North America have a path to the M3 World Championship as the North American qualifier was revealed today. It will happen from Sept. 11 to 19 and will feature a prize pool of $6,500.

Registrations for the open for all qualifiers are currently open on Smash for teams in the U.S. and Canada. Touted as the “most inclusive qualifier in North America to date,” there are no limits to the number of registrations.

After registering, the teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket from Sept. 11 to 12. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be played on Sept. 18 and 19. All matches will be the best-of-three games, except for the final which will feature a best-of-five series. The winner will represent North America at the M3 World Championship.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. It will begin at 1am CT on Sept. 18 and 19. Moonton has said that several notable talents will be hosting the show. which includes Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner, Austin “Capitalist” Walsh, and David “Assassin Dave” Mao.

The $6,500 prize pool will be split between the top three teams. The winner will receive $3,500, the runners-up will get $2,000, while the third-place team will pocket $1,000. There will also be 2.7 million diamonds on the line for the teams and viewers who tune into the stream.

The M3 World Championship is scheduled to take place in December at an offline venue, Moonton announced earlier this month. It will feature 16 teams from around the world. More details about it haven’t been revealed yet.