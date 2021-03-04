How to watch Brawl Stars Championship monthly finals one

Teams will be competing for a share of the prize pool and qualification points to the World Finals.

The first monthly finals of the Brawl Stars Championship 2021 will be held over the next two weeks for all seven regions in the competition: EMEA, Mainland China, NA and LATAM North, LATAM South, East Asia, SESA and ANZ, and EECA.

The top eight teams from each region have advanced through the championship challenge and monthly qualifiers to make it to the finals. Here, they will be battling for a share of the prize pool and crucial qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021.

Each region will have a separate monthly final. After all eight seasons of the Brawl Stars Championship, the top teams with the most points from each region will compete in the World Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship monthly finals one.

Format

All regions will follow a similar format for the monthly finals.

The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

The quarterfinals will be the best-of-three sets. Each set will be played on a different mode and map. Each set will be the best-of-three games.

The semifinals and finals will be best-of-five sets, with each set being the best-of-three games.

Teams

Here are the teams that will be competing in the monthly finals from each region.

EMEA

Image via Supercell

Mainland China

Image via Supercell

NA and LATAM North

Image via Supercell

LATAM South

Image via Supercell

East Asia

Image via Supercell

SESA and ANZ

Image via Supercell

EECA

Image via Supercell

Schedule

EECA: March 6 (8am CT)

SESA and ANZ: March 6 (9pm CT)

EMEA: March 7 (8am CT)

NA and LATAM North: March 7 (2pm CT)

Mainland China: March 13 (5pm CT)

East Asia: March 13 (8pm CT)

LATAM South: March 14 (1pm CT)

Points Distribution

Each team will get qualification points to the World Finals based on their placement in the monthly finals.

First place: 100 points

Second place: 70 points

Third and fourth place: 50 points

Fifth to eighth place: 35 points

Prize Pool

The prize pool for different regions is as follows:

EMEA

It has a total prize pool of $19,500

First place: $7,500

Second place: $4,000

Third and fourth place: $2,000 per team

Fifth to eighth place: $1,000 per team

Mainland China, NA and LATAM North, LATAM South and East Asia

These regions have a prize pool of $12,500 each.

First place: $7,500

Second place: $3,000

Third and fourth place: $1,000 per team

SESA & ANZ and EECA

These regions have a prize pool of $7,000 each.

First place: $4,000

Second place: $2,000

Third and fourth place: $500 per team

Stream

Players can tune in to the competition for all seven regions by clicking “Watch Live” on the esports tab in Brawl Stars. This article will be updated when additional streams are revealed.