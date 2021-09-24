How to transfer data from an old iPhone to iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

If you are ever buying a new iPhone, chances are you will want all of your data transferred over, from the apps and their positions on the home menu, to your photos, and more.

Thankfully, Apple has made the process of transferring everything from one iPhone to another a breeze should you know what you are doing.

Here’s exactly how to transfer all the data from your current iPhone over to your new iPhone 13.

First, check out the iCloud settings of your old iPhone and make sure everything is backed up and updated. Now turn your iPhone 13 on for the first time, making sure your older iPhone is next to it and turned on as well. You should automatically have a screen pop up on your old iPhone asking if you want to “Set Up New iPhone” Tap Continue A blue image will appear on your iPhone 13 and a camera screen will appear on your old iPhone. Scan the blue sphere to begin the transfer process. From there, go through the steps as normal and select exactly what you want transferred over and the iOS will do the rest.

Failing this, there are also methods to complete this process over a computer if you want, but this is by far the best and easiest method.