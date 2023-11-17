How to sign up for The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence, the free-to-play mobile iteration of the established looter-shooter Tom Clancy’s game series, is getting closer and closer to its eventual 2024 release, but you have a good reason to get signed up now.

On Nov. 16, 2023, the game entered its second regional beta for players in the U.S., Brazil, and Australia. But only U.S. and Brazilian players who already pre-registered for the game were given a chance to be selected for the beta.

To make sure you don’t miss out on future betas, or to be there for day one of the game’s full release, you’ll need to sign up and get pre-registered for The Division Resurgence now.

How can I sign up for The Division Resurgence?

From The Division Resurgence‘s registration page, click on either the Google Play banner or the App Store banner depending on your platform, or just search for the game in either store to reach the game’s listing:

On Android, click the big green pre-register button, and on iOS, click the blue pre-order button. That’s it. You should get a phone notification when the game is available to play, either via the next beta or when the game launches fully.

How to get The Division Resurgence sign-up rewards

If you sign up for The Division Resurgence before the game’s release, you will earn rewards based on the total number of global sign-ups. With each total sign-up tier reached, players will earn an additional unique reward. In total, players can earn the entire NYC Firefighter outfit, and if they reach the highest milestone, every player gets a Full Gold weapon skin collection: